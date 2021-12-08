Skip to main content
December 8, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
NCAAF
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Alabama Offensive Coordinator Bill O'Brien Set to Check in on Arch Manning

Author:

Alabama offensive coordinator Bill O'Brien is expected to check in on highly touted Isidore Newman quarterback Arch Manning on Wednesday, coach Nelson Stewart told 247Sports. Manning is the No. 1 prospect in the 2023 class according to 247Sports and Rivals

O'Brien, a former NFL coach, is looking to recruit Manning to Alabama as the junior continues to mull his options. He is also considering Clemson, Georgia, Ole Miss and Texas, per 247Sports. 

Manning's grandfather, Archie Manning was an NFL quarterback for 13 years. His uncles, Peyton and Eli Manning, were both longtime NFL quarterbacks who've both won two Super Bowls and have since retired. 

SI Recommends

The 6'4" prospect has visited Alabama twice and back in March spoke on his admiration for coach Nick Saban. 

“Coach Saban, he’s the best college coach of all time,” Manning said, according 247Sports. “He’s just build such a great program at Alabama. I have the ultimate respect for him and his winning mentality and the way he goes about his business.”

More College Football: 

For more Alabama news, head over to Bama Central

YOU MAY LIKE

Dec 7, 2021; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (6) reacts after the game against the Boston Celtics at Staples Center.The Lakers defeated the Celtics 117-102.
Play
Betting

Good Teams win, Great Teams Cover: Analyzing NBA Spread Trends

Bet on the Thunder but fade the Nets. Seriously. Analyzing the NBA teams which have rewarded and burned bettors this season.

Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant holding a basketball
NBA

Ja Morant Enters NBA Health and Safety Protocols

He has missed the Grizzlies' last five games with a right knee sprain.

Quinn Ewers Elite 11 Ticket
Play
College Football

Report: Former Ohio State QB Quinn Ewers Will Visit Texas

Ewers initially committed to Texas in August of '20 before flipping to Ohio State.

Los Angeles Chargers Justin Herbert Austin Ekeler
Play
Betting

NFL Division Winner Odds: Which Non-Division Leader Would You Bet to Win?

The AFC is full of contentious battles for division titles. Which second-place team deserves your bet?

LSU football field
College Football

Report: LSU 'Prepared' Big Contract for SEC Coach Before Brian Kelly

The Tigers had only "big fish" in mind for the head-coaching position.

Indiana Pacers forward Domantas Sabonis (11) celebrates a basket in the first half against the Washington Wizards at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.
NBA

Trade Ideas: Can the Warriors Land Domantas Sabonis?

The Pacers are reportedly headed for a significant rebuild. Here are a few deals Indiana should consider.

3FED415C-16B5-4FD5-8BFB-F9BAF3428F74
College Football

Trae Tomlinson Caps Prep Career with Four-Interception State Title Game Performance

Senior from Canada added punt return for touchdown in independent state championship game

C.J. Stroud playing for Ohio State
College Football

Stroud Says Players Were Dealing With Flu Before Michigan

The quarterback didn't want to make excuses, but he said several Ohio State players were dealing with the Flu during the week heading into the Michigan matchup.