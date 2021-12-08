Alabama offensive coordinator Bill O'Brien is expected to check in on highly touted Isidore Newman quarterback Arch Manning on Wednesday, coach Nelson Stewart told 247Sports. Manning is the No. 1 prospect in the 2023 class according to 247Sports and Rivals.

O'Brien, a former NFL coach, is looking to recruit Manning to Alabama as the junior continues to mull his options. He is also considering Clemson, Georgia, Ole Miss and Texas, per 247Sports.

Manning's grandfather, Archie Manning was an NFL quarterback for 13 years. His uncles, Peyton and Eli Manning, were both longtime NFL quarterbacks who've both won two Super Bowls and have since retired.

The 6'4" prospect has visited Alabama twice and back in March spoke on his admiration for coach Nick Saban.

“Coach Saban, he’s the best college coach of all time,” Manning said, according 247Sports. “He’s just build such a great program at Alabama. I have the ultimate respect for him and his winning mentality and the way he goes about his business.”

