After an unceremonious end to his tenure in Miami, Manny Diaz has already found himself a new job.

Penn State announced Saturday that Diaz will serve as the Nittany Lions' defensive coordinator. The news comes several weeks after former DC Brent Pry left to become the head coach at Virginia Tech.

"We are thrilled to add Manny Diaz as our defensive coordinator," Penn State head coach James Franklin said in a statement. "Manny is a veteran defensive play caller whose head coaching experience will bring tremendous value to our organization. He has an innovative approach to complement his extensive X's and O's knowledge which he developed through his stops at multiple Power Five conferences."

Diaz, who went 21–15 in three seasons at Miami, was fired Monday after weeks of speculation over his job status and the prospects of the Hurricanes hiring Oregon coach Mario Cristobal. Per Sports Illustrated's Ross Dellenger, Miami would have continued with Diaz as its head coach had Cristobal not accepted the 10-year deal that will earn him an average of $8 million annually.

"I am disappointed in the University's decision and manner in which this played out over the last few weeks," Diaz said in a release after he was fired.

In Diaz's final season at the helm, the Hurricanes went 7–5 and rank 77th nationally in total defense. He will inherit a Nittany Lions group that ranked seventh in the country in scoring defense (16.75 points per game).

"The opportunity to lead Linebacker U is an honor and I will work every day to uphold that tradition," Diaz said in a release. "Penn State's defense has been among the nation's best, both historically and under Coach Franklin. I will continue to pursue excellence with our defensive unit on a daily basis."

