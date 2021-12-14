Skip to main content
December 14, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
NCAAB
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Updated:
Original:

Georgia Southern Narrowly Misses Record in 133-15 Win Over Carver College

Author:
College basketballs sit at the SEC tournament

STATESBORO, Ga. (AP) — Georgia Southern beat Carver College 133–15 on Monday, the second-largest margin of victory in women’s Division I history.

The margin of 118 points trails the record of 129 set by Savannah State when it beat Wesleyan (Georgia) 155-26 on Nov. 6, 2018. The women’s record for a game involving two Division I teams is 108 points, set by Baylor when it beat Winthrop 140-32 on Dec. 15, 2016.

Rachel Johnson scored 18 points and Constance Thomas had 17, both off the bench, to lead Georgia Southern. No Georgia Southern starter played more than 15 minutes and eight players scored in double figures.

Carver College is a minuscule, historically Black Bible college from Atlanta whose men’s team gained notoriety last year during the pandemic-disrupted season for barnstorming around the South and losing by huge margins. Carver is part of the National Christian College Athletic Association.

SI Recommends

Georgia Southern has scored 254 combined points in its last two games, and Monday’s performance broke its single-game scoring record set on Saturday in a 121–105 victory over Gardner-Webb. Against Carver, the Eagles also set a program record for fewest points allowed.

The Eagles scored the opening 19 points and used a 33–0 second quarter for a 60–5 lead at halftime. The Cougars were 2 of 25 from the field in the first half. Georgia Southern had runs of 19–0 and 18–0 in the third quarter, and held its largest lead at the final buzzer.

Taya Gibson had 15 points, seven rebounds and five steals, and Daeja Holmes added 12 points, nine assists and seven steals for Georgia Southern (8–2). The Eagles scored 78 points off of 49 Carver turnovers. Georgia Southern’s 28 steals tied a school record set in the 1979-80 season.

Taiyee Treasure scored nine points to lead Carver. Tishana Key, the only starter to score, added four points and Fatima Bakayoko added two. The Cougars were 6-of-49 shooting (12.2%) while Georgia Southern went 53 for 88 (60.2%).

More College Basketball Coverage:

• Five Coaches Exceeding Expectations in Year 1
• UConn Falls to Lowest Women's Top 25 Spot Since 2007
• Paige Bueckers Considers Knee Surgery After Recent Injury
Georgia Tech Snaps UConn's Consecutive Win Streak vs. Unranked Teams

YOU MAY LIKE

Reilyn-Turner
College

Nike Officially Signs First Collegiate Star to NIL Deal

A UCLA sports star start made history as Nike's first NIL athlete.

tom-brady-gisele
Play
Extra Mustard

Tom and Gisele Address ‘My Husband Can’t Throw and Catch at the Same Time’ Incident

‘You can't say THAT.’ Tom Brady had a great reaction to the Super Bowl controversy.

tom-brady-tampa-bay-buccaneers
Play
Fantasy

Welcome to the Fantasy Postseason, Plus Super Bowl Odds UpdateDraft SharePreviewPublish

It’s time to strengthen those rosters for the fantasy playoffs, and the top of the NFC has been rearranged following the Rams’ win over the Cardinals.

Stephen Curry smiles after an interview.
NBA

Curry Discusses Possibility of Breaking NBA's Career Three-Pointer Record at MSG

He needs just two threes on Tuesday to break Hall of Famer Ray Allen's all-time record.

Aaron Rodgers throws a pass vs. the Bears.
NFL

Aaron Rodgers Asked If He'll Face Bears Again As Packer

He set a Packers record against the team's archrivals in Sunday's comeback win.

logan-thomas-washington
NFL

Report: Logan Thomas Has Torn ACL, 2022 Return Expected

Washington will be without a top offensive piece as it makes a push for the NFC playoffs.

SI99 FORWARDS
Play
College Basketball

SI99 Hoops: Breaking Down the Top Five Forwards

Yohan Traore used a dominant summer on the adidas 3SSB circuit to claim the top forward spot.

Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) drives to the basket while defended by Milwaukee Bucks forward Rodney Hood.
NBA

The Mysterious Case of the Celtics

Boston is trying to find its identity after a slow start to the season. Can the team turn things around?