Tate Myre, one of four victims of last month's Oxford High School shooting in Michigan, has been named as an honorary signing by the Michigan State football program.

Myre, 16, was a junior running back and linebacker who had recently taken a recruiting visit to University of Toledo. In a video posted on Twitter Wednesday, the first day of the early-signing period, Michigan State coach Mel Tucker officially announced Myre as a "Spartan Dawg" for the 2022 class and expressed his support to the families of the four victims.

“The Spartan Dawg is defined not by the plays they make on the field but by the character they exemplify, the leadership they bring to the team and their community and for extraordinary individuals like Tate Myre, their heroism,” Tucker said. “Tate is and always will be a Spartan Dawg.

“Tate Myre had an unmatched work ethic, athleticism and love for his teammates. He had a passion to one day play for Michigan State. This passion was paired with an unstoppable drive and follow through to get there. Tate's consistency on and off the football field elevated everyone who knew him.”

In the Big Ten championship game on Dec. 5, Michigan wore Oxford-inspired,"Block O" patches with Myre's number and initials to honor Tate, Hana St. Juliana, Madisyn Baldwin and Justin Shilling. In that win over Iowa, Michigan put up 42 points—the number Myre wore at Oxford.

The next day, Detroit Lions coach Dan Campbell dedicated the game ball of the team's first win of the season to the victims of the shooting.