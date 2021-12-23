Skip to main content
December 23, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
NCAAF
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Missouri Quarterback Connor Bazelak to Enter Transfer Portal

Author:
Connor-Bazelak-Missouri

Missouri quarterback Connor Bazelak announced Thursday he will enter the transfer portal after two seasons with the Tigers.

Bazelak threw seven touchdowns in his freshman year with Missouri in 2020 en route to SEC Freshman of the Year honors. He tallied 2,548 passing yards and 16 touchdowns in 11 games this season, though he did not play in Wednesday's Armed Forces Bowl due to a leg injury.

"This has been a tough decision that I have been thinking about for the last several weeks, but I wanted to be available for my team one last time in the bowl game," Bazelak wrote Wednesday. "After much prayer and discussion with my family, I have decided to enter the transfer portal to continue my academic and athletic career."

SI Recommends

Redshirt freshman Brady Cook earned the start for Missouri on Wednesday night. Cook threw for 238 yards and one touchdown, though the Tigers fell short in a 24-22 loss to Army.

Missouri finished the 2021 season at 6–7. The program has not posted a winning season in each of the last three years. 

More College Football Coverage: 

• Rutgers Expected to Replace Texas A&M in Gator Bowl
• Former USC QB Kedon Slovis Announces Transfer to Pitt
• How the College Football Playoff Plans to Deal With Potential COVID-19 Issues

YOU MAY LIKE

A MLSE attendant holds up a sign reminding fans to wear their mask during the first half of a game between the Golden State Warriors and Toronto Raptors at Scotiabank Arena.
Podcasts

Crossover: Is NBA Ready To “Live With The Virus?” w/ Zach Binney

The NBA has chosen to live with COVID-19, but at what cost?

NBA: Phoenix Suns at Los Angeles Lakersduring the second half at Staples Center.
Play
Podcasts

Open Floor: The Ultimate Christmas Day NBA Preview

Make sure to catch these "can't-miss" NBA games Christmas Day. Plus, analyzing some rosters in shambles.

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (6) drives to the basket past Dallas Mavericks.
NBA

Remixing the NBA Christmas Day Schedule

Piecing together a new television slate as teams shuffle for players during the league’s ongoing COVID-19 outbreak.

GENERAL_StartSit_122221
Play
Fantasy

Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 16: Team Defenses

The Eagles have a plus matchup against an ineffective Giants offense.

RB_StartSit_122221 (2)
Play
Fantasy

Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 16: Running Backs

Look for James Robinson to continue to thrive in the post-Urban Meyer era in Jacksonville.

Nov 7, 2021; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Green Bay Packers wide receiver Davante Adams (17) runs against the Kansas City Chiefs during the second half at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports
Play
Fantasy

Week 16 Rankings: Flex (RB/WR/TE)

Davante Adams is expected to exploit an injury-depleted Browns' defense.

Indianapolis Colts Jonathan Taylor
Play
Fantasy

Week 16 Rankings: Running Backs

Jonathan Taylor is back on the MVP campaign trail against the Cardinals in Week 16.

New Orleans Saints quarterback Ian Book
NFL

Report: Saints to Start QB Ian Book With Siemian, Hill on COVID-19 List

It will be Book's first-career start.