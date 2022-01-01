Skip to main content
New Year’s Day Bowls Roundup: Coaching Debuts, Bloomin’ Onions and More

Author:

It’s New Year’s Day, and you know what that means ... a full slate of college football bowl games!

Play began at noon ET, but check back for updates on each game as the day progresses.

Outback Bowl: No. 21 Arkansas 24, Penn State 10

The Razorbacks (9-4) dominated the second half with two rushing touchdowns to get past the Nittany Lions (7-6). Penn State is now 4-4  in the Outback Bowl, most recently falling to Florida in 2011. This was Arkansas's first appearance.

Arkansas's secret weapon ... John Daly, and pizza?

Regardless of the result, the Outback Bowl might be the best gift that keeps on giving:

Meanwhile, things got a little rough for Penn State late in the first half:

Fiesta Bowl: No. 5 Notre Dame (11–1) versus No. 9 Oklahoma State (11–2)

  • 1 p.m. on ESPN/State Farm Stadium (Glendale, Ariz.)

Marcus Freeman makes his debut as the Irish head coach after taking over for Brian Kelly, who left for the LSU post before the College Football Playoff race was decided.

The Oklahoma State marching band also paid a small tribute to Notre Dame after the Irish's band could not make the trip to Arizona:

SI Recommends

Fiesta Bowl predictions? We leave it to this rock star from the Phoenix Zoo:

Citrus Bowl: No. 15 Iowa (10–3) versus No. 22 Kentucky (9–3)

  • 1 p.m. on ABC/Camping World Stadium (Orlando, Fla.)

A typical pre-bowl activity? Let's go to the amusement park:

Rose Bowl: No. 6 Ohio State (10–2) versus No. 11 Utah (10–3)

  • 5 p.m. on ESPN/Rose Bowl (Pasadena, Calif.)

Ohio State might be available for your next hotel wake-up call:

Sugar Bowl: No. 7 Baylor (11–2) versus No. 8 Ole Miss (10–2)

  • 8:45 p.m. on ESPN/Mercedes-Benz Superdome (New Orleans)

Baylor showed off its new uniform features for the big game:

And with many players opting out of their respective bowl games, Ole Miss QB Matt Corral explains why he will be participating in the Sugar Bowl:

The Final Word

It goes to the legendary Betty White, as it should:

