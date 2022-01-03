Report: Matt Corral’s Injury in Sugar Bowl Just an Ankle Sprain

A day after needing to get carted off the field with an ankle injury in the Sugar Bowl, Ole Miss quarterback Matt Corral has apparently received some positive news.

Corral’s X-ray results reportedly came back normal, and the junior was told the injury is just a sprain. An MRI will determine the severity of the sprain, but the injury is not expected to impact Corral's draft prospects, according to ESPN’s Chris Low.

As players around the sport opted out of bowl games, Corral was adamant about playing in the Sugar Bowl. In 13 games this season, he completed 67.7% of his passes for 3,343 yards, 20 touchdowns and five interceptions, while adding 614 yards and 11 scores on the ground. He had already announced his plans to declare for the 2022 NFL draft before Saturday’s Sugar Bowl.

The Ole Miss offense struggled in Corral’s absence, managing just 322 total yards and seven points in a 21–7 defeat. Backup quarterback Luke Altmyer completed 15 of 28 pass attempts for 174 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions—one of which was returned 96 yards for the first score of the game.

The Rebels won 10 games during the regular season for the first time in program history.

