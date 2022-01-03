After Oklahoma quarterback Caleb Williams shocked the college football world with his announcement that he is entering the transfer portal, coach Brent Venables and director of athletics Joe Castiglione issued a statement.

“Caleb Williams enjoyed an exciting and impactful first season at the University of Oklahoma and we will continue to be engaged with him and his family on a comprehensive plan for his development as a student and a quarterback, including a path to graduation and strategic leveraging of NIL opportunities,” the statement read.

“While we believe OU provides Caleb the best opportunity to develop as a player and realize his goals for college and beyond, we respect his right to explore his options following key staffing changes here.”

The two went on to boast about Oklahoma's track record with developing future NFL quarterbacks as the prospect of losing yet another is on the horizon. After coach Lincoln Riley departed for USC, Oklahoma lost five-star quarterback commit Malachi Nelson to USC and quarterback Spencer Rattler transferred to South Carolina.

In his statement, Williams said he was not ruling out staying with the Sooners, but it remains to be seen where he'll end up. The quarterback's father, Carl Williams, told Yahoo Sports that professional development is a priority for his son.

Williams registered 1,916 passing yards and 27 total touchdowns in his 11 appearances with the Sooners this past season.

