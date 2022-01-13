Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
NCAAB
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLWNBAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
SUBSCRIBE
Search

Michigan State’s Joey Hauser Sinks Last-Second Shot to Take Down Minnesota

Joey Hauser made a low-post shot with a tenth of a second left, lifting No. 10 Michigan State to a 71-69 victory over Minnesota on Wednesday night for a ninth straight win.

The Spartans (14-2, 5-0 Big Ten) had the ball with 18.1 seconds left, and A.J. Hoggard drove into the lane in the final seconds to set up the much-maligned Hauser for the final basket.

“I was happy for Joey, and the players were happy for Joey,” coach Tom Izzo said. “I appreciate all the fans that chanted his name.”

Michigan State freshman Max Christie had 16 points, Gabe Brown scored 13 points and Tyson Walker added 10 points.

The Golden Gophers (10-4, 1-4) were very competitive throughout the game and had opportunities to pull off the upset.

Minnesota’s chances to win were hurt when Eric Curry injured his left ankle with a minute left, putting him on the bench with 19 points.

“EC got the ankle pretty good,” coach Ben Johnson said. “I don’t know the extent of it.

“If Eric can go, Eric’s going to go. He’s a grown man. He’s kind of the leader of our team and he did a great job of showing that.”

Eylijah Stephens scored 18 points, Payton Willis had 15 and Jamison Battle added 13 points for the Gophers. Stephens made four free throws late, putting the teams in a 69-all tie.

The Spartans started strong, but couldn’t sustain success against a scrappy team.

The Spartans led 27-17 late in the first half, but they got sloppy and Minnesota took advantage to cut its deficit to three at halftime.

The Gophers scored seven straight points, five off turnovers, to take a 52-51 lead midway through the second half. Michigan State went ahead by six points a couple times, but could not put Minnesota away.

SI Recommends

“I don’t think I’ve been in a game where you shoot 52% from field and 43% from the 3 and almost 85% from the line and could’ve lost,” Izzo said.

In the conference opener for both teams last month, Michigan State beat Minnesota 75-67 in Minneapolis.

“They were introduced to Big Ten basketball,” Johnson said. “That was the first game like, `Welcome to the show.’ I didn’t feel like we responded well.

“We’ve slowly figured out how to play in this league to give yourself a chance with physicality and mental toughness. We’re in a growing process with a lot of guys who have never been here. That’s the fun part of this group because you can see it develop.”

Pivotal play

Minnesota guard Luke Loewe was called for a flagrant foul for tripping Brown when Michigan State was leading 42-40 with 15:18 left. Brown made two free throws and Walker had a layup, making it a four-point swing.

Big picture

Minnesota: Johnson was disappointed his team didn’t win, but was proud of how hard and well his team played against a top-10 opponent on the road.

“If you play like that with that type of intensity, aggressiveness and connectivity we’re going to have a fun second half,” Johnson said.

Michigan State: Izzo’s team has taken care of a relatively easy schedule, beating the Gophers twice, Penn State, Northwestern and Nebraska.

“I know what’s coming up,” Izzo said. “I know we’ve got to get better.”

More College Basketball Coverage:

YOU MAY LIKE

micah parsons
NFL

Cowboys LB Parsons Sends Message to 49ers’ 'Bully Ball' Offense

Cowboys rookie Micah Parsons is unfazed by the physical San Francisco offensive line as the two sides gear up for their playoff matchup.

matthew stafford
NFL

Stafford’s Wife Makes Plea to Rams Fans Ahead of Playoff Game

Kelly Stafford said the Rams offense had to use a silent count during the team's Week 18 home loss to the 49ers due to so many visiting fans.

leslie frazier
NFL

Source: Dolphins Request Interview With Bills DC Leslie Frazier

Frazier, whose career includes a stint as the head coach of the Vikings, guided the Bills to the league’s best scoring defense in 2021.

ben simmons
NBA

Report: Simmons's Agent Has 'Amicable' Meeting With 76ers

Ben Simmons has not played for Philadelphia this season, and the front office has been unable to find a suitable trade for the All-Star point guard.

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) against the Baltimore Ravens at Allegiant Stadium.
NFL

Darren Waller Describes Challenges With Sobriety While Out

Waller, who battled substance abuse problems early in his career, opened up about the challenges he faced with staying sober while he was out earlier this season.

Damian Lillard sitting down.
NBA

Report: Lillard to Undergo Surgery for Abdominal Injury

The Trail Blazers are 16–24 and the No. 10 seed in the Western Conference.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Antonio Brown celebrates during the first half of an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021, in Charlotte, N.C.
Extra Mustard

AB Says His Behavior 'Probably Wasn't Professional'

For the first time since his dramatic exit from the Buccaneers, Antonio Brown showed some measure of remorse for his behavior.

Bill Carstanjen speaking at a press conference.
Play
Horse Racing

Email From Churchill Downs CEO Shows Stance on Baffert Lawsuit Threat

Bob Baffert has threatened to bring a lawsuit forward in order to compete in the upcoming Kentucky Derby.