Report: Some Michigan Staffers Think Harbaugh Would Accept Offer From Raiders

Coming off a season in which he led Michigan to a Big Ten championship, College Football Playoff appearance and beat rival Ohio State for the first time, head coach Jim Harbaugh reportedly is open to one potential NFL head coaching job: the Las Vegas Raiders.

Some inside the Michigan football program believe if Harbaugh was offered the Las Vegas job, he would accept it, according to Bruce Feldman of The Athletic. Harbaugh, who was this year's AP Coach of the Year, last coached in the NFL in 2014 with the San Francisco 49ers before leaving to coach at his alma mater.

Raiders owner Mark Davis fired general manager Mike Mayock earlier this week, and though the team has not yet made an official announcement about the future of head coach Rich Bisaccia, it appears unlikely he will be retained.

Harbaugh received a contract extension before the 2021 season but at a reduced annual rate that was roughly half of what he made the season prior. He received sizable bonuses for his team's performance in 2021, though donated that money to Michigan athletic department staffers who had to take reduced wages during the pandemic.

Harbaugh guided the 49ers to a 44–19–1 combined record in his four years with the team, making the NFC championship game in each of his first three seasons along with an appearance in Super Bowl XLVII, where they lost to the Ravens.

For more coverage of Michigan, check out Wolverine Digest.

