Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBAOlympicsNCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLWNBAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
SUBSCRIBE
Search

College Mascot Hand Gesture Revised to Avoid Tie to White Supremacy

LINCOLN, Neb. — The University of Nebraska-Lincoln has made a change to its cartoon mascot Herbie Husker to eliminate confusion about the meaning of a hand gesture he makes that some people connect with white supremacy. 

In the original depiction of the mascot, which debuted in the early 1970s, Herbie’s left hand made the “OK” sign with the index finger and thumb forming a closed circle. In recent years, some hate groups have come to use the gesture as a sign for white power — three straight fingers make a ‘W’ and the circle formed next to an extended finger make a ‘P.’

Herbie’s left hand now makes the well-known “We’re No. 1” sign with his index finger raised.

“The concern about the hand gesture was brought to our attention by our apparel provider and others, and we decided to move forward with a revised Herbie Husker logo,” Nebraska Athletics said in a statement to The Associated Press. “The process of changing the logo began in 2020, and we updated our brand guidelines in July of 2021. The revised logo is now the only Herbie Husker mark available to licensees.”

The change was first reported by the online news site Flatwater Free Press.

SI Recommends

The Anti-Defamation League lists the OK hand gesture in its Hate Symbols Database and explains the altered meaning originated on an internet bulletin board five years ago.

The ADL description: “A common hand gesture that a 4chan trolling campaign claimed in 2017 had been appropriated as a symbol meaning ‘white power.’ Used by many on the right — not just extremists — for the purpose of trolling liberals, the symbol eventually came to be used by actual white supremacists as well. Caution must be used in evaluating instances of this symbol’s use.”

The revision to Herbie was so subtle that Scott Strunc of Omaha, owner of one of the largest Huskers merchandise stores, said he didn’t notice it until it was shown to him by a reporter.

Strunc said he had no idea the OK sign could have a different meaning. He said he understands why the university made the change.

“It’s just the world we live in,” Strunc said.

More College Coverage:

How Georgia Finally Broke Through to Win It All
Way-Too-Early Top 25 for 2022 Season
Tension Looms as CFP Expansion Is Delayed—Again

YOU MAY LIKE

Troy Aikman
Play
Extra Mustard

Troy Aikman Showed Why He’s the Best Analyst in Football During NFC Title Game

Troy Aikman's analysis of Jimmy Garoppolo couldn't have been more prophetic

Joe Burrow after winning the AFC championship.
NFL

Burrow Would Have Called Super Bowl Run ‘Crazy’ After 2020

The Bengals had won only six games combined in each of the last two seasons.

Tom Brady greets a fan.
NFL

Brady to Appear on Radio Show Amid Retirement Reports

The Tampa Bay quarterback's playing future remains in doubt.

Lane Kiffin with the Rebels.
Extra Mustard

Kiffin Shares Hilarious Photoshop After Jaxson Dart Transfer

After landing a major quarterback transfer, Kiffin has dubbed himself the “portal king.”

Phoenix Suns guard Chris Paul (3) against the Minnesota Timberwolves in the first half at Footprint Center.
NBA

NBA Power Rankings: Chris Paul and the Suns Can’t Stop Winning

Phoenix enters the week with a 10-game win streak. Plus, the Cavs look like serious players in the East.

rafael nadal
Tennis

In Praise of the Unshakeable Rafael Nadal

The Spaniard vanquished injuries, his hungriest young rival and his competitive ghosts en route to his second Australian Open title

Ousmane-Dembele-Transfer-Deadline
Soccer

Transfer Deadline Day: Latest News, Rumors, Signings

Which stars are on the go, and which clubs are loading up for the second half of the season?

Jarred Kelenic hits his first MLB home run.
Play
Fantasy

2022 Fantasy Baseball: Seattle Mariners Team Outlook

Player profiles, stats and analysis for Seattle Mariners hitters and pitchers.