Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
NCAAB
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBAOlympicsNCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
SUBSCRIBE
Search

Virginia’s Beekman Sinks Last-Second Triple for Stunning Upset Over No. 7 Duke

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Reece Beekman hit a three-pointer with 1.1 seconds remaining as Virginia knocked off No. 7 Duke 69-68 on Monday night.

It was just the second three-pointer on 12 attempts for the Cavaliers.

Jayden Gardner scored 17 points, Kadin Shedrick posted a career-high 16 points—many coming on a variety of dunks—and Armaan Franklin had 11 points. Virginia (15–9, 9–5 Atlantic Coast Conference) has won three games in a row.

Foul-plagued Mark Williams scored 16 points and Trevor Keels got all 12 of his points in the second half for Duke (19–4, 9–3), which had a three-game winning streak snapped.

Paolo Banchero was held to a season-low nine points and his desperation three hit only the side of the backboard to end the game.

Before the last sequence, Beekman made a backcourt steal and basket to knot the score but failed to complete the three-point play. Then Keels put Duke back on top with two free throws with 1:26 left.

Virginia’s Kihei Clark had a look at an open three, but it bounced off with about a minute left. Another Duke turnover came before Beekman’s miss.

But a held ball resulted in Virginia having the ball with 7.2 seconds to play. Beekman also drained a three at the buzzer to beat Syracuse in the 2021 ACC Tournament.

Duke didn’t have a lead in the second half until Jeremy Roach’s drive for a basket at the 4-minute mark. Keels then put back his own miss to make it 66-63.

SI Recommends

Virginia led 34-29 at halftime, aided by a 15-3 stretch that began around the midway mark of the half.

A pair of three-pointers from reserve Bates Jones helped the Blue Devils stay in range after the Cavaliers built a 32-20 edge. Still, Duke was stuck with its largest halftime deficit of the season.

BIG PICTURE

Virginia: The Cavaliers are 48–39 against ranked opponents in coach Tony Bennett’s 13 seasons. Virginia had made at least three three-pointers in every previous game.

Duke: The Blue Devils had sloppy execution at times during their only home game during a six-game stretch.

UP NEXT

Virginia: Host Georgia Tech on Saturday.

Duke: At Clemson on Thursday to makeup a postponed game.

More College Basketball Coverage:

College Hoops Takeaways: Kansas Caps a Weird Week With a Win
For Trailblazer Jada Williams, the Future Is Now
Mark Adams’s Career Comes Full Circle at Texas Tech

YOU MAY LIKE

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady waves to the crowd.
NFL

Brady Doesn't Rule Out Eventual NFL Return: ’Never Say Never’

Tom Brady didn't slam the door shut on the NFL in his first public comments since retiring.

Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores runs off the field after winning the game against the New York Jets.
NFL

Flores’s Lawyers Claim Lawsuit Prevented Texans Hiring

Houston announced the hire on Monday evening.

Lovie Smith on the sidelines during a Texans game.
NFL

Look: Full List of 2022 NFL Coaching Hires

The 2022 hiring cycle is complete.

Brian Flores with the Dolphins.
NFL

This Is Not Just a Time to Create More Pipelines. It's Time to Simply Hire More Black Coaches.

It’s an easy answer to a complicated issue, but the powers that be in sports are adding unneeded layers to the process that prevent real change from actually happening.

Lovie Smith coaching for the Texans.
NFL

Texans Hire Lovie Smith as Next Coach

He is replacing David Culley, who was fired in January after one season.

Jarvis Landry and Odell Beckham Jr. talk while on the field for the Browns.
Extra Mustard

Jarvis Landry Surprises OBJ At Super Bowl Media Session

Beckham had a special visitor at his Monday press conference.

maqb-lovie-smith-tua-tagovailoa-derek-carr
Play
NFL

MAQB: Why Lovie Smith Is a Surprising Choice for the Texans

Houston was thought to be looking for a fresh start, but went with continuity—starting the process four weeks after the season.

Bengals Helmet
NFL

Majority of Bettors Backing Bengals in Super Bowl LVI

The Bengals are responsible for 78% of all money bet on Super Bowl LVI at the SI Sportsbook.