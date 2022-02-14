Iowa State has climbed to its best mark since 2002 in the latest women's AP top 25 poll, moving up three spots to No. 6 in the rankings released Monday.

The Cyclones defeated Oklahoma State and TCU this past week, and currently lead the Big 12. They are set to play No. 14 Texas and No. 15 Oklahoma this week, with a contest against No. 7 Baylor looming on Feb. 28.

South Carolina continues its streak atop the rankings, receiving all 30 first-place votes from the national media panel. Stanford, Louisville, N.C. State and Indiana round out the top five.

Full AP top 25 (as of Feb. 14):

South Carolina (30) Stanford Louisville North Carolina State Indiana Iowa State Baylor Arizona Michigan Connecticut LSU Tennessee Maryland Texas Oklahoma Georgia Tech Florida Ohio State Notre Dame BYU Georgia Iowa Virginia Tech North Carolina Florida Gulf Coast

