Iowa State Climbs to No. 6 in Women's AP Top 25, Best Mark Since 2002

Iowa State has climbed to its best mark since 2002 in the latest women's AP top 25 poll, moving up three spots to No. 6 in the rankings released Monday. 

The Cyclones defeated Oklahoma State and TCU this past week, and currently lead the Big 12. They are set to play No. 14 Texas and No. 15 Oklahoma this week, with a contest against No. 7 Baylor looming on Feb. 28.

South Carolina continues its streak atop the rankings, receiving all 30 first-place votes from the national media panel. Stanford, Louisville, N.C. State and Indiana round out the top five.

Full AP top 25 (as of Feb. 14): 

  1. South Carolina (30)
  2. Stanford
  3. Louisville
  4. North Carolina State
  5. Indiana
  6. Iowa State
  7. Baylor
  8. Arizona
  9. Michigan
  10. Connecticut
  11. LSU
  12. Tennessee
  13. Maryland
  14. Texas
  15. Oklahoma
  16. Georgia Tech
  17. Florida
  18. Ohio State
  19. Notre Dame
  20. BYU
  21. Georgia
  22. Iowa
  23. Virginia Tech
  24. North Carolina
  25. Florida Gulf Coast

