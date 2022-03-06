It was a week of anticipation, excitement and reflection leading up to the moment doors opened inside Cameron Indoor Stadium for Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski’s last home game with the Blue Devils.

Krzyzewski, one who does not typically let the magnitude of a prominent moment get to him, was completely opposite when he was greeted in true fashion by the Cameron Crazies in the Duke’s student section and dozens of his former players ahead of the Blue Devils’ game against their longstanding rival North Carolina.

As Coach K emerged from the tunnel inside the arena to a loud roar from fans, he shook the hands of his former players, smiled, laughed and choked up as he watched the intro video to commemorate his last home game with the program.

Numerous photos emerged of Coach K savoring the moment as if he was holding back tears of joy after giving 42 years of dedicated service to the Blue Devils program and the Duke community.

After the emotional moment for the Duke legend, Krzyzewski and his former players—who included the likes of Jay Bilas, Elton Brand, Christian Laettner, Shane Battier to JJ Redick to name a few—known as “The Brotherhood” met for an iconic and larger-than-life photo at a half court.

Whether Duke wins or loses the Battle of Tobacco Road on Saturday night, the beginning of the end to Coach K’s tenure at Duke is undeniably a moment in time that sports fans will never forget. Coach K was not simply the head coach for the Blue Devils. He was a quintessential face of the university and a staple in the college basketball community.

Summing up 42 years of buzzer beaters, historic conference tournament wins and NCAA national titles cannot be done in one setting. But the body of work that Coach K has done in his lifetime will be remembered well beyond his time on the sidelines of Cameron Indoor Stadium.

