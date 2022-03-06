Skip to main content
UNC Spoils Coach K’s Final Home Game
UNC Spoils Coach K’s Final Home Game

ESPN Analyst Seth Greenberg ‘Really Disappointed’ in Duke‘s Coaching Staff

FollowingNorth Carolina’s 94-81 win on Saturday night, which spoiled Coach K’s final game in Cameron Indoor, the Duke coaching staff did not appear thrilled in the handshake line.

A video went viral showing Duke assistant Chris Carrawell not shaking hands with UNC coach Hubert Davis, along with Duke assistant Nolan Smith not looking at Davis during the handshake.

Tensions are always high between this rivalry, and the emotional loss did not help. However, ESPN analyst Seth Greenberg took to Twitter to share his opinion on the situation. He wasn’t pleased with Duke’s coaching staff, to say the least.

Carrawell offered a reason for why he snubbed Davis of a handshake, saying Davis didn’t shake hands before the game. 

Regardless of the reason, Greenberg said respect before, during and after the game is “a lesson coaches need to demonstrate to their players.” 

How coaches treat their opponent in the handshake line has become quite the hot topic of conversation this past month in college basketball, most notably due to the altercation between Juwan Howard and Greg Gard after Wisconsin beat Michigan in February.

