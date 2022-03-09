Buddy Boeheim had a hectic beginning to the ACC tournament, as he seemingly punched Florida State’s Wyatt Wilkes during Syracuse’s victory on Wednesday.

Boeheim wasn’t called for a foul for the play.

Meanwhile, Florida State head coach Leonard Hamilton said he doesn’t believe that the is a proper representation of who Buddy Boeheim is.

“There’s not a better kid in the ACC than Buddy Boeheim,” Hamilton said. “He’s a class kid true to his character, he’s a young man who’s competitive like everyone else, and I don’t want anything to take away from how well they played and what type of fine young man he is.”

Hamilton added how he understands the game can get heated and both players and coaches can do something they might regret.

“The game is physical, you expect guys to go out and bang and be aggressive. If something inadvertently happens, sometimes we want to categorize it in one way or another,” he said. “We are going to move on and let how well they played be what people talk about related to this game.”

Boeheim apologized after the game, while Syracuse head coach Jim Boeheim admitted it should have been a flagrant foul.

The ACC later suspended Boeheim from Thursday’s game vs. Duke in the ACC tournament quarterfinals.

More College Basketball Coverage: