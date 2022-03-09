Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
NCAAB
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBACFBCBBMLBSOCCERWNBAGOLFNHLMMAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
SUBSCRIBE
Search
Buddy Boeheim Punches FSU Player in ACC Tournament with No Foul Called
Buddy Boeheim Punches FSU Player in ACC Tournament with No Foul Called

FSU Coach Leonard Hamilton Responds to Buddy Boeheim Punching Incident

Buddy Boeheim had a hectic beginning to the ACC tournament, as he seemingly punched Florida State’s Wyatt Wilkes during Syracuse’s victory on Wednesday.

Boeheim wasn’t called for a foul for the play.

Meanwhile, Florida State head coach Leonard Hamilton said he doesn’t believe that the  is a proper representation of who Buddy Boeheim is.

“There’s not a better kid in the ACC than Buddy Boeheim,” Hamilton said. “He’s a class kid true to his character, he’s a young man who’s competitive like everyone else, and I don’t want anything to take away from how well they played and what type of fine young man he is.”

Hamilton added how he understands the game can get heated and both players and coaches can do something they might regret.

SI Recommends

“The game is physical, you expect guys to go out and bang and be aggressive. If something inadvertently happens, sometimes we want to categorize it in one way or another,” he said. “We are going to move on and let how well they played be what people talk about related to this game.”

Boeheim apologized after the game, while Syracuse head coach Jim Boeheim admitted it should have been a flagrant foul.

The ACC later suspended Boeheim from Thursday’s game vs. Duke in the ACC tournament quarterfinals.

More College Basketball Coverage:

YOU MAY LIKE

UFC's Michael Chandler flexes at a weight-in
MMA

Sources: Chandler-Ferguson Bout Added to UFC 274

The lightweight clash is scheduled for three rounds on May 7.

By Justin Barrasso
jameis-winston-new-orleans-saints
Play
Fantasy

Best Fantasy Landing Spots for Free-Agent Quarterbacks

Jameis Winston, Teddy Bridgewater highlight a lackluster group.

By Michael Fabiano
Dec 25, 2021; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray (1) throws a pass against the Indianapolis Colts in the first half at State Farm Stadium. Nfl Indianapolis Colts At Arizona Cardinals
Play
Fantasy

Early 2022 Fantasy Football PPR Rankings

No such thing as too early when we're talking about fantasy football rankings.

By Michael Fabiano
A mural of players adorns a wall behind a locked gate on the day pitchers and catcher were scheduled to report to camp at the New York Yankees spring training complex at George M. Steinbrenner Field Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022, in Tampa, Fla.
Play
MLB

MLB Cancels More Games as Another Negotiation Deadline Passes

Competitive balance tax thresholds, minimum salary and the prospect of an international draft proved to be sticking points as talks rolled into Wednesday.

By Madeline Coleman
trevon-diggs-carson-wentz
Play
Extra Mustard

Cowboys DB Trevon Diggs Appears to React to Carson Wentz Trade

The 2021 All-Pro seemed pleased about the quarterback’s return to the NFC East.

By Zach Koons
CHICAGO, IL - DECEMBER 13: Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) looks on in action during a game between the Chicago Bears and the Houston Texans on December 13, 2020, at Soldier Field in Chicago, IL.
Play
NFL

Report: Steelers Not Interested in Texans’ Deshaun Watson

Despite the rumors, Pittsburgh is reportedly not in the running for the quarterback’s services.

By Wilton Jackson
F1 Barcelona Pre Season Tests Day 3 Lewis Hamilton GBR Mercedes AMG Petronas Formula One Team
Play
Racing

Apple TV+ Lands Documentary on F1 Star Lewis Hamilton

The Mercedes star has continuously broken records and barriers, using his platform to create positive change.

By Madeline Coleman
Wake Forest’s Alondes Williams during a loss to Boston College
Play
College Basketball

Bracket Watch: All Eyes on the Bubble

It’s the last gasp for bubble teams and those trying to climb the seed list before Selection Sunday.

By Kevin Sweeney