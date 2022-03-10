Skip to main content
ACC Tournament Betting Preview
Coach K Reveals Some of Duke’s Coaching Staff, Team ‘Throwing Up’ All Day Due to Bug

The Blue Devils may have beat Syracuse and advanced to the ACC tournament semifinals on Thursday, but some members of the team and coaching staff had bigger problems on their hands. 

Coach Mike Krzyzewski revealed after the game that he and assistant Chris Carrawell had been “throwing up” all day Wednesday, attributing it to a possible stomach bug going through the team. Forward A.J. Griffin also had been affected by it. 

“Hopefully by tomorrow we’ll be in a lot better shape,” Krzyzewski said

Duke survived Syracuse, 88–79, but for a majority of the game it looked like Jim Boeheim’s team would pull off an epic upset over the No. 1 seed. Syracuse played without of their key players after the ACC suspended Buddy Boeheim, a first-team All-ACC selection in his senior season, for throwing a punch in Wednesday’s win over Florida State.

Meanwhile, older brother Jimmy stepped up against Duke as he played a full 40 minutes, dropping season highs of 28 points and six three-pointers in a losing effort.

For more on the Syracuse Orange, head over to All Syracuse.

