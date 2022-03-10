Miami is headed to the ACC tournament semifinals thanks to their 71–69 win in overtime over Boston College on Thursday.

A layup at the buzzer by Jordan Miller in overtime sealed the deal for the Hurricanes.

The two teams remained close in score throughout the game, and eventually ended regulation in a 65–65 tie. However, the game almost didn’t go into overtime. BC’s Brevin Galloway stole the ball with three seconds left and attempted a half court shot, which narrowly missed going in.

The No. 13 seed Eagles fought hard to keep their ACC tournament chances alive, first beating Pittsburgh and then Wake Forest to make it to the quarterfinals. They finished the regular season with a 6–14 ACC record.

With Miami’s win on Thursday, they head to the semifinals to face Duke on Friday. The Hurricanes took down the Blue Devils in their last meeting on Jan. 8, winning 76–74. It could be another close game to decide a spot in the ACC championship game on Saturday.

