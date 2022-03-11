While we’ve seen some early madness in the results around the country during conference tournament week, the Pac-12 men’s tournament has remained pretty chalky. All four top seeds won in Thursday’s quarterfinal round.

No. 9 seed Stanford remained upset-minded after its incredible win over Arizona State on Wednesday, but could not quite overcome No. 1 seed Arizona. Center Christian Koloko and guard Bennedict Mathurin combined for 44 points in the 84–80 win.

Oregon’s disappointing 2021–22 season came to an end, as the No. 5 seed Ducks fell to No. 4 seed Colorado 80–69. Evan Battey (19 points, 12 rebounds) and Jabari Walker (18 points, 16 rebounds) chipped in with impressive performances for the Buffaloes.

No. 2 seed UCLA dispatched of No. 7 Washington State, 75–65. Jaime Jaquez Jr., one of last year’s March heroes for the Bruins, led the way with 23 points, 11 rebounds and four assists.

No. 3 seed USC held off No. 6 Washington in the late night game, 65–61. Boogie Ellis was the only Trojan to reach double-figures in the slugest, scoring 17 points in the win.

Here is the updated Pac-12 tournament schedule (all times Eastern):

Friday, March 11

Semifinals

9 p.m. – No. 1 Arizona vs. No. 4 Colorado (Pac-12 Network)

11:30 p.m. – No. 2 UCLA vs. No. 3 USC (FS1)



Saturday, March 12

Championship

9:00 p.m. – Semifinal winners (FOX)

