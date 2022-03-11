Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
NCAAB
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBACFBCBBMLBSOCCERWNBAGOLFNHLMMAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
SUBSCRIBE
Search

2022 Pac-12 Men’s Basketball Tournament: Updated Bracket After Thursday’s Games

While we’ve seen some early madness in the results around the country during conference tournament week, the Pac-12 men’s tournament has remained pretty chalky. All four top seeds won in Thursday’s quarterfinal round.

No. 9 seed Stanford remained upset-minded after its incredible win over Arizona State on Wednesday, but could not quite overcome No. 1 seed Arizona. Center Christian Koloko and guard Bennedict Mathurin combined for 44 points in the 84–80 win.

Oregon’s disappointing 2021–22 season came to an end, as the No. 5 seed Ducks fell to No. 4 seed Colorado 80–69. Evan Battey (19 points, 12 rebounds) and Jabari Walker (18 points, 16 rebounds) chipped in with impressive performances for the Buffaloes.

No. 2 seed UCLA dispatched of No. 7 Washington State, 75–65. Jaime Jaquez Jr., one of last year’s March heroes for the Bruins, led the way with 23 points, 11 rebounds and four assists.

SI Recommends

No. 3 seed USC held off No. 6 Washington in the late night game, 65–61. Boogie Ellis was the only Trojan to reach double-figures in the slugest, scoring 17 points in the win.

Here is the updated Pac-12 tournament schedule (all times Eastern):

Friday, March 11
Semifinals
9 p.m. – No. 1 Arizona vs. No. 4 Colorado (Pac-12 Network)
11:30 p.m. – No. 2 UCLA vs. No. 3 USC (FS1)

Saturday, March 12
Championship
9:00 p.m. – Semifinal winners (FOX)

More College Basketball Coverage:

YOU MAY LIKE

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) controls the ball in the fourth quarter against the Denver Nuggets.
NBA

Warriors Get Much-Needed Win, With Reinforcements on the Way

Golden State has looked like a shaky contender recently, but there are reasons for optimism following a win in Denver.

By Chris Mannix
Indiana MBB
Play
College Basketball

How the Big Ten Men’s Basketball Tourney Bracket Looks After Thursday

The tournament continues Friday with four games in the quarterfinals round.

By Wilton Jackson
Miami’s Jordan Miller celebrates ACC tournament game-winner against Boston College.
Play
College Basketball

How the ACC Men’s Basketball Tourney Bracket Looks After Thursday

Duke, Miami and Virginia Tech are among those still in the hunt to win the conference.

By Dan Lyons
dCOVnbajerseys.LO2
Play
NBA

‘Do I Even Want to Wear This Now?’

For fans of a league where player movement is on the rise, buying NBA jerseys is more challenging than ever.

By Chris Herring
Al Durham
Play
College Basketball

How the Big East Men’s Basketball Tourney Bracket Looks After Thursday

Providence has a chance to earn a spot in the Big East tourney title game for the first time since 2018.

By Wilton Jackson
matt-ryan-justin-herbert-kyler-murray
Play
NFL

12 Teams That Will Define NFL Free Agency

After the striking moves made by several teams in the last week, which squads will make more waves in what could be a wild offseason?

By Conor Orr
Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant (7) directs the offense against the LA Clippers.
Play
Betting

Sports Betting 101: A Beginner’s Guide to Odds, Spreads, Terminology

Learn what terms like moneyline, against the spread, straight up, over/under mean in this sports betting primer.

By Jennifer Piacenti
Washington Nationals left fielder Juan Soto has been cleared by the D.C. Health Department to rejoin his team after testing positive for COVID-19.
Play
Fantasy

2022 Fantasy Baseball: The PAPS Draft Strategy

This approach to roster building focuses on power, average, pitching and saves with a fade on speed.

By Shawn Childs