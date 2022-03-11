Day two of the Big East Tournament featured a four-game slate in Madison Square Garden that resulted in two close finishes. Providence survived Butler, 65-61, behind a late-game three pointer from Friars’ Al Durham.

Creighton led by as many as 13 points and fought off a late-game run by Marquette to win 74–63. Meanwhile, Villanova trailed by as many as 17 before completing the 66–65 come-from-behind victory against St. John’s. Uconn held the Seton Hall to 35.7% shooting from the floor, won the rebounding battle and blocked seven shots in a 62–52 win against the Pirates.

Here is the updated Big East Tournament schedule after Thursday’s games (all times Eastern):

Friday, March 11

Semifinals

6:30 p.m. – No. 1 Providence vs. No. 4 Creighton (FS1)

9:00 p.m. – No. 2 Villanova vs No. 3 UConn (FS1)

Saturday, March 12

Championship

6:30 p.m. ET – Semifinal winners (FOX)

