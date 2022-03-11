Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
NCAAB
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBACFBCBBMLBSOCCERWNBAGOLFNHLMMAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
SUBSCRIBE
Search
Big East Tournament Betting Preview
Big East Tournament Betting Preview

2022 Big East Men’s Basketball Tournament: Updated Bracket After Thursday’s Games

Day two of the Big East Tournament featured a four-game slate in Madison Square Garden that resulted in two close finishes. Providence survived Butler, 65-61, behind a late-game three pointer from Friars’ Al Durham. 

Creighton led by as many as 13 points and fought off a late-game run by Marquette to win 74–63. Meanwhile, Villanova trailed by as many as 17 before completing the 66–65 come-from-behind victory against St. John’s. Uconn held the Seton Hall to 35.7% shooting from the floor, won the rebounding battle and blocked seven shots in a 62–52 win against the Pirates. 

Here is the updated Big East Tournament schedule after Thursday’s games (all times Eastern):

Friday, March 11

Semifinals

6:30 p.m. – No. 1 Providence vs. No. 4 Creighton (FS1)

SI Recommends

9:00 p.m. – No. 2 Villanova vs No. 3 UConn (FS1)

Saturday, March 12

Championship

6:30 p.m. ET – Semifinal winners (FOX)

More College Basketball Coverage:

YOU MAY LIKE

matt-ryan-justin-herbert-kyler-murray
Play
NFL

12 Teams That Will Define NFL Free Agency

After the striking moves made by several teams in the last week, which squads will make more waves in what could be a wild offseason?

By Conor Orr
Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant (7) directs the offense against the LA Clippers.
Play
Betting

Sports Betting 101: A Beginner’s Guide to Odds, Spreads, Terminology

Learn what terms like moneyline, against the spread, straight up, over/under mean in this sports betting primer.

By Jennifer Piacenti
Washington Nationals left fielder Juan Soto has been cleared by the D.C. Health Department to rejoin his team after testing positive for COVID-19.
Play
Fantasy

2022 Fantasy Baseball: The PAPS Draft Strategy

This approach to roster building focuses on power, average, pitching and saves with a fade on speed.

By Shawn Childs
USATSI_10544120
MMA

Mads Burnell Aims to Earn Title Shot With Win at Bellator 276

Saturday's main event for the featherweight division's No. 2 ranking represents Burnell's chance to make an emphatic statement

By Justin Barrasso
Brooklyn Nets guard Ben Simmons (10) during warmups against the Philadelphia 76ers at Wells Fargo Center.
NBA

Ben Simmons’s Return to Philadelphia Was All Nets

If you tuned in expecting brilliant basketball from two NBA titans, you’d have been disappointed. But if you tuned in for the spectacle of it all, well, there was no shortage.

By Howard Beck
mmqb-mock-2-aidan-hutchinson-malik-willis-garrett-wilson
NFL

2022 NFL Mock Draft 2.0: Seahawks Pick Malik Willis

In our two-round mock, Seattle finds a replacement for Russell Wilson and four QBs come off the board in Round 1.

By Kevin Hanson
TCU Wins
College Basketball

How the Big 12 Men’s Basketball Tourney Bracket Looks After Thursday

TCU hopes to knock off Kansas on Friday for a shot in the Big 12 championship game on Saturday.

By Wilton Jackson
Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry dribbles the ball up the court against the Dallas Mavericks during the second half of an NBA basketball game in San Francisco, Sunday, Feb. 27, 2022. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu.
Play
Extra Mustard

Steph Curry Surprises Young Fan Before Warriors-Nuggets Game

Curry is the real MVP.

By Wilton Jackson