The Big Ten tournament delivered again on Saturday with two great semifinal games that went down to the wire.

First, fifth-seeded Iowa scored 48 points in the second half of a 80–77 comeback win over ninth-seeded Indiana. Veteran point guard Jordan Bohannon was key down the stretch with nine points in the final three minutes, including the game winning three-pointer with one second left.

Then, No. 9 Purdue held off seventh-seeded Michigan State behind a 22-point, nine-rebound performance from point guard Jaden Ivey. The Purdue defense held the Spartans to 20 points in the first half and the offense pulled away with 48 points in the second half.

Purdue and Iowa’s meeting in the conference championship game will be the third time the two sides have met this year, with Purdue winning the last two meetings.

Here is the updated Big Ten tournament schedule:

Sunday March 13

3:30 p.m. ET — No. 24 Iowa vs. No. 9 Purdue (CBS)

