NCAAB
College Basketball

2022 SEC Men’s Basketball Tournament: Updated Bracket After Saturday's Games

After a dramatic Saturday, the SEC tournament championship with No. 2 Tennessee set to take on No. 8 Texas A&M.

The Volunteers defeated No. 3 Kentucky, 69–62, on Saturday to book their place in the conference championship. Tennessee’s defense held the Wildcats to just 22 points at the half, and an 11-point deficit at the break proved too much for Kentucky to overcome.

Meanwhile, the Aggies upset-filled run continued, this time taking down No. 4 Arkansas 82–64. Texas A&M jumped out to a 12-point lead at halftime and rode Quenton Jackson’s 20 points to a second straight upset and third straight tournament victory.

On Sunday, Texas A&M will look to avoid the bubble with an automatic qualifier while Tennessee aims to secure a No. 2 seed in the NCAA tournament. In the two sides’ only regular-season meeting, Tennessee won 90–80 at home.

Sunday March 13

1:00 p.m. ET — No. 8 Texas A&M vs. No. 2 Tennessee (ESPN)

