Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
NFL
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBACFBCBBMLBSOCCERWNBAGOLFNHLMMAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
SUBSCRIBE
Search
College Football

Michigan All-American David Ojabo Suffers Non-Contact Injury During Pro Day

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — NFL prospect David Ojabo was injured at Michigan’s Pro Day workout, wincing in pain after he went down to the turf.

The NFL Network reported Friday that the defensive end was injured in a pass-rushing drill, went down clutching his left leg and had to be helped off the field. The NFL Network was the only media outlet with access to the workout.

“He was wincing in pain,” Michigan teammate Aidan Hutchinson said. “I’m hoping he’s all right.”

Bryce Treggs, Ojabo’s agent, declined comment.

Ojabo’s injury may affect his chances of being one of the top picks in the NFL draft next month.

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

He had 11 sacks last season, helping Michigan win its first Big Ten title since 2004 and advance to the College Football Playoff for the first time, in a breakout year that impressed NFL scouts. He skipped his senior season with the Wolverines after being voted second-team All-America and All-Big Ten.

The 6-foot-4, 250-pound Ojabo set himself up to go high in the draft after running a 4.55 40-yard dash to rank among the fastest defensive linemen at the NFL combine. If Ojabo has a long-term injury, he may slip in the draft.

“I’m praying for him and hoping that it’s nothing long term or anything that will affect his draft stock,” said Hutchinson, who is expected to be among the first few picks in the draft.

Ojabo was born in Nigeria and lived in Scotland before landing at Blair Academy in New Jersey, where he started playing football as a junior in high school. Ojabo was a redshirt in 2019 at Michigan and had one tackle in 2020 in three games.

More NFL Draft Coverage:

For more Michigan Wolverines coverage, head over to Wolverine Digest.

Breaking
Michigan Wolverines
Michigan Wolverines

YOU MAY LIKE

Aaron Rodgers and Davante Adams talk as they walk off the field during a 2020 game
Play
Extra Mustard

Aaron Rodgers Catching Heat After Davante Adams Trade

Whether or not it’s fair, plenty of fans have been chirping the quarterback after his top wide receiver left for the AFC West.

By Dan Lyons
Feb 20, 2021; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Tom Aspinall of England punches Andrei Arlovski of Belarus in a heavyweight bout during the UFC Fight Night event at UFC APEX on February 20, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Play
Betting

UFC Fight Night Betting Advice: Alexander Volkov vs. Tom Aspinall

Bets and analysis for Saturday’s UFC Fight Night card headlined by heavyweight Alexander Volkov battling Tom Aspinall.

By Doug Vazquez and SI Betting Staff
San Francisco Dons head coach Todd Golden
Play
College Basketball

Source: Florida to Hire San Francisco’s Todd Golden

The 36-year-old led the Dons to their first NCAA tournament appearance in 24 years.

By Madison Williams
jt daniels
College Football

Report: JT Daniels Expected to Decide Between Three Schools

One of UGA’s SEC East rivals is in the mix, along with two other Power 5 programs.

By Wilton Jackson
Loyola Ramblers fan Sister Jean
Play
Extra Mustard

Sister Jean Gives Loyola-Chicago Pep Talk Ahead of Ohio State Matchup

The 102-year-old told her team to “believe” and ”trust” themselves.

By Madison Williams
Dec 20, 2020; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) during warmups before the game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium.
NFL

Report: Panthers Wouldn’t Guarantee Watson’s Full Contract

The quarterback wanted his third and fourth years guaranteed, per reports.

By Madison Williams
Mar 17, 2022; Portland, OR, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Tyger Campbell (10) is congratulated against the Akron Zips during the second half during the first round of the 2022 NCAA Tournament at Moda Center.
Play
NCAA Betting

Opening Lines, Odds for March Madness Second-Round Games

Eight teams will punch their tickets to the Sweet 16 on Saturday. Here are the opening lines for Saturday’s eight second-round games.

By Jennifer Piacenti
leighton-vander-esch-cowboys-eagles-sunday-night-football.jpg
NFL

Report: Dallas, Leighton Vander Esch Agree to One-Year Deal

The Pro Bowl linebacker is staying in Dallas.

By Wilton Jackson