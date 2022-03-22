March Madness Expert Predictions: Repicking Our Men’s Sweet 16 Brackets
It’s been a chaotic and unpredictable men’s NCAA tournament, with many brackets getting busted as early as Day 1 thanks to first-round upsets such as Saint Peter’s over Kentucky and Richmond over Iowa. Here at Sports Illustrated, our writers weren’t safe from the wreckage, either—of our eight expert brackets, only Pat Forde still has an intact Final Four.
So let’s try this again. With the Sweet 16 locked in, we’re repicking the teams we think will go to the Elite Eight and Final Four, plus the one that will win the whole thing. Who’s changed their championship pick? (Spoiler alert: We’re mostly still high on Gonzaga, but a little less than before.) Who sees the chaos continuing? Here are our updated brackets:
Pat Forde
Forde’s Final Four: Gonzaga, Arizona, Kansas, Purdue
Forde’s national champ: Gonzaga
Kevin Sweeney
Sweeney’s Final Four: Gonzaga, Villanova, Kansas, UCLA
Sweeney’s national champ: Gonzaga
Jeremy Woo
Woo’s Final Four: Texas Tech, Arizona, Kansas, Purdue
Woo’s national champ: Arizona
Jason Jordan
Jordan’s Final Four: Duke, Houston, Kansas, Purdue
Jordan’s national champ: Duke
Molly Geary
Geary’s Final Four: Gonzaga, Arizona, Kansas, UCLA
Geary’s national champ: Gonzaga
Michal Shapiro
Shapiro’s Final Four: Texas Tech, Houston, Kansas, Purdue
Shapiro’s national champ: Kansas
Elizabeth Swinton
Swinton’s Final Four: Gonzaga, Houston, Kansas, UCLA
Swinton’s national champ: Gonzaga
Nick Selbe
Selbe’s Final Four: Gonzaga, Arizona, Kansas, North Carolina
Selbe’s national champ: Gonzaga
