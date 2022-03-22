Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
NCAAB
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBACFBCBBMLBSOCCERWNBAGOLFNHLMMAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
SUBSCRIBE
Search
College Basketball
Rex Chapman, Drew Timme and Joe Burrow on Today's SI Feed
Rex Chapman, Drew Timme and Joe Burrow on Today's SI Feed

March Madness Expert Predictions: Repicking Our Men’s Sweet 16 Brackets

Is it too late for a do-over? Our writers take a second crack at predicting the Final Four, national champion and more.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

It’s been a chaotic and unpredictable men’s NCAA tournament, with many brackets getting busted as early as Day 1 thanks to first-round upsets such as Saint Peter’s over Kentucky and Richmond over Iowa. Here at Sports Illustrated, our writers weren’t safe from the wreckage, either—of our eight expert brackets, only Pat Forde still has an intact Final Four.

So let’s try this again. With the Sweet 16 locked in, we’re repicking the teams we think will go to the Elite Eight and Final Four, plus the one that will win the whole thing. Who’s changed their championship pick? (Spoiler alert: We’re mostly still high on Gonzaga, but a little less than before.) Who sees the chaos continuing? Here are our updated brackets:

Pat Forde

Pat Forde’s Sweet 16 bracket

Click here for full-sized image.

Forde’s Final Four: Gonzaga, Arizona, Kansas, Purdue
Forde’s national champ: Gonzaga

Kevin Sweeney

Kevin Sweeney’s Sweet 16 bracket

Click here for full-sized image.

Sweeney’s Final Four: Gonzaga, Villanova, Kansas, UCLA
Sweeney’s national champ: Gonzaga

Jeremy Woo

Jeremy Woo’s Sweet 16 bracket

Click here for full-sized image.

Woo’s Final Four: Texas Tech, Arizona, Kansas, Purdue
Woo’s national champ: Arizona

Jason Jordan

Jason Jordan’s Sweet 16 bracket

Click here for full-sized image.

Jordan’s Final Four: Duke, Houston, Kansas, Purdue
Jordan’s national champ: Duke

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

Molly Geary

Molly Geary’s Sweet 16 bracket

Click here for full-sized image.

Geary’s Final Four: Gonzaga, Arizona, Kansas, UCLA
Geary’s national champ: Gonzaga

Michal Shapiro

Michael Shapiro’s Sweet 16 bracket

Click here for full-sized image.

Shapiro’s Final Four: Texas Tech, Houston, Kansas, Purdue
Shapiro’s national champ: Kansas

Elizabeth Swinton

Elizabeth Swinton’s Sweet 16 bracket

Click here for full-sized image.

Swinton’s Final Four: Gonzaga, Houston, Kansas, UCLA
Swinton’s national champ: Gonzaga

Nick Selbe

Nick Selbe’s Sweet 16

Click here for full-sized image.

Selbe’s Final Four: Gonzaga, Arizona, Kansas, North Carolina
Selbe’s national champ: Gonzaga

More March Madness Coverage:

• Ranking the Men’s Sweet 16 Teams
Big Ten Disappoints Again in Men’s First Weekend
The ACC Showed Up to Dance

News And Analysis
NCAA Men's Tournament
Gonzaga Bulldogs
Gonzaga Bulldogs
Duke Blue Devils
Duke Blue Devils
Kansas Jayhawks
Kansas Jayhawks
Arizona Wildcats
Arizona Wildcats
UCLA Bruins
UCLA Bruins
Purdue Boilermakers
Purdue Boilermakers

YOU MAY LIKE

Ryan Day speaks to the media following a spring football practice.
Play
Extra Mustard

Ryan Day Asked If He’s Heard of Aaron Donald

He fared better than his predecessor.

By Zach Koons
NCAA logo on a basketball court
College

NCPA Files Civil Rights Complaint in Next Pay-to-Play Step

The National College Players Association asserts that Division I schools are violating Black students’ civil rights by colluding to cap athlete compensation.

By Ross Dellenger
al-kirk-troy-joe
Play
Extra Mustard

Answering Questions, Sharing Thoughts on the Recent NFL Broadcasting Upheaval

Fallout from Al Michaels, Kirk Herbstreit, Joe Buck and Troy Aikman being on the move

By Jimmy Traina
Jimmy Garoppolo with the 49ers.
Play
NFL

Report: Colts Didn’t Pursue Garoppolo Due to Shoulder Injury

The 49ers are still looking for a trade partner for their starting quarterback.

By Joseph Salvador
Cris Collinsworth and Al Michaels on air during a game between the Eagles and Rams.
Extra Mustard

Cris Collinsworth Posts Tribute to Al Michaels on Twitter

The color commenter said goodbye to his NBC broadcast partner in the best way possible.

By Zach Koons
Jul 13, 2021; Denver, Colorado, USA; American League first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. of the Toronto Blue Jays (27) celebrates as he rounds the bases after hitting a home run against the National League during the third inning during the 2021 MLB All Star Game at Coors Field.
Play
Fantasy

Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Freddie Freeman Are Top First Basemen Based on Fantasy ADP

Here's a look at where top-tier first basemen are going in fantasy drafts and which second-tier players could provide sleeper value.

By Shawn Childs
wcq-draw
Soccer

FIFA Confirms 2022 World Cup Draw Procedure

The groups will be set on April 1—even though qualifying playoffs for the final places in Qatar won’t all be finished.

By Andrew Gastelum
Mitchell Trubisky
Play
Fantasy

Fantasy Impact: Free-Agent Tracker

Player movement in the NFL this offseason will affect the fantasy landscape.

By Michael Fabiano