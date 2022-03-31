Skip to main content
Forty Years Ago an HBCU Played in the First Women’s Final Four. Today the Program Is Gone.
UConn Forward Dorka Juhász Announces She's Returning Next Season After Wrist Injury

UConn forward Dorka Juhász took to Twitter on Thursday to announce that she is returning to the team next season in her final year of eligibility after a wrist injury cut her season short Monday. 

"I wish I could be getting ready to play on Friday, but I know that my teammates always have my back!" she wrote in the statement. "...Till next year, #Huskynation."

Juhász fractured her left wrist on Monday against NC State in an Elite Eight instant-classic that went to double overtime with UConn managing to squeeze by 91–87. She was in the game for just two minutes before injuring her wrist and logged two points and two boards in her limited time on the court. Her estimated recovery time after the successful surgery she underwent is four months. 

The 6’5” forward out of Hungary was averaging 7.3 points and 5.7 rebounds during the 2021–22 season, but the Huskies will have to look elsewhere for that production. She’ll watch as her teammates face No. 1 seeded Stanford on Friday at 9:30 p.m. ET on ESPN. 

UConn Huskies
