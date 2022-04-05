UCF football coach Gus Malzahn and a motorcyclist were involved in a serious car accident in Auburn, Ala. on Monday night, per multiple reports. The news was first reported by Auburn Rivals’ Brian Stultz.

According to CBS42, the crash happened near Hamilton and Ogletree roads, and Malzahn was operating the vehicle the motorcycle collided with. Per the report, the motorcyclist was flown to a trauma center in critical condition, though police said the person is expected to recover.

WFTVSports’ Joe Kepner confirmed multiple reports, saying that Malzahn was okay. Per Kepner, the 56-year-old called UCF athletic director Terry Mohajir after the crash to tell him what happened.

Action Network’s Brett McMurphy reported that the head coach was in Auburn to help his wife Kristi and her mother after the death of Kristi’s father.

In his first year at helm, Malzahn led UCF to a 9–4 record and an appearance in the Union Home Mortgage Gasparilla Bowl. The Knights defeated Florida 29–17.

The crash remains under investigation, per CBS42.