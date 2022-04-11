After leading the nation in scoring this past season, Bryant star Peter Kiss shared an emotional Instagram post on Sunday signaling the apparent end of his college career.

Kiss, who arrived to the program as a transfer in 2020, thanked coach Jared Grasso, his teammates and the community at-large for his time with the university. The first-team All-Northeast Conference talent averaged 25.2 points per game and led the Bulldogs to their first-ever NCAA tournament appearance in 2022.

“Dawg U, I am so truly blessed to have had the chance to suit up in a Bryant jersey for the past two years,” he wrote. “Thank you to the dance team, cheer team, band, students and fans that made the Chase a tough place for opposing teams to play at. Smithfield is a truly unforgettable place filled with a ton of incredible people.”

While Kiss did not explicitly state his intentions to declare for the NBA Draft, he is expected to forego his final year of eligibility and turn pro, according to multiple reports.

Kiss landed at Bryant after spending his freshman year at Quinnipiac and three years at Rutgers. After averaging 16.6 PPG his first year with the Bulldogs, Kiss upped his output by an average of 8.6 points and shot 46% from the field on a career-best 35.7 minute per game in 2021–22.

His scoring prowess and showmanship tendencies garnered him quite the reputation as he would lead Bryant to a 22–10 record, a regular season title and a conference championship. Bryant’s 70–43 NEC title win gained national attention after the game was interrupted for 30 minutes due to a bench-clearing brawl involving both teams.

The Bulldogs rebounded from the ordeal and went on to play Wright State in a First Four matchup in the NCAA tourney. Kiss led Bryant in scoring with 28 points in an eventual 93–82 defeat.

