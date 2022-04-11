Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
NCAAF
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBACFBCBBMLBSOCCERWNBAGOLFNHLMMAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
SUBSCRIBE
Search
College Football

Gary Brown, Wisconsin’s Running Back Coach in 2021 Season, Dies at 52

Gary Brown, Wisconsin’s running backs coach during the 2021 season, died Sunday night, according to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel’s Jeff Potrykus. The news was confirmed by The Fort Worth Star-Telegram’s Clarence Hill Jr. He was 52 years old.

Brown died in his hometown of Williamsport, Pa. and was in hospice for the last several weeks, according to Hill. His cause of death is unknown.

He dealt with several health issues throughout his life, including being diagnosed with cancer twice. In his early 40s, cancer was discovered in his colon and liver, but he was given “a clean bill of health” after chemotherapy treatments, per Potrykus. His second bout with cancer came after the 2019 season when doctors found a malignant tumor near Brown’s pancreas.

He opted for immunotherapy and didn’t coach in 2020 before joining the Badgers in ‘21. Brown was also the Cowboys’ running backs coach from ‘13 to ‘19, but was not retained by Mike McCarthy when the former Packers head coach was hired in ‘20. Before he coached in Dallas, he had coaching stints with the Browns and several college programs. 

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

He was going through treatment during the season when Wisconsin traveled to Las Vegas and defeated Arizona State on Dec. 30. His condition worsened and it was decided he wouldn’t coach for the rest of the season, but the school was prepared to assist him financially, per Potrykus. 

Brown was a star tailback for Penn State and was drafted by the Oilers in 1991, going on to play for both the Chargers and Giants. He last played professionally in 1999.

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones and Badgers running back Braelon Allen both tweeted Sunday night to memorialize the coach.

Brown is survived by his wife, Kim, daughters Malena and Dorianna and son Tre.

Breaking
Dallas Cowboys
Dallas Cowboys
Wisconsin Badgers
Wisconsin Badgers

YOU MAY LIKE

Scheffler puts on green jacket after winning the 2022 Masters.
Extra Mustard

Sports World Reacts to Scottie Scheffler’s Masters Win

The World No. 1 captured his fourth victory in sixth starts and his first career major on Sunday afternoon.

By Mike McDaniel
An overhead view of a swimming pool.
Extra Mustard

Egyptian Swimmer Breaks Two World Records After Losing His Leg

Omar Hegazy, 31, pulled off two incredible accomplishments last week.

By Zach Koons
Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) drives to the basket defended by Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball (2) during the first quarter at the Spectrum Center.
NBA

NBA Play-in Primer: One Big Question for Each Opening Matchup

The four playoff play-in games are set. How will each contest be decided?

By Rohan Nadkarni
Bryant guard Peter Kiss (32) reacts during the final seconds of the second half of a First Four game in the NCAA men’s college basketball tournament against Wright State, Wednesday, March 16, 2022, in Dayton, Ohio.
College Basketball

Peter Kiss Seemingly Says Goodbye to Bryant in Emotional IG Post

The sixth-year senior led the Bulldogs to their first NCAA tournament appearance this past season.

By Jelani Scott
Bucks point guard Jrue Holiday dribbles the ball with his left hand.
Play
NBA

Holiday Earns $306,000 Bonus After Short Stint in Bucks’ Finale

Milwaukee’s veteran point guard cashed in on a major incentive by making his 67th appearance this season.

By Zach Koons
Nets forward Kevin Durant (7) drives to the basket against Cavaliers forward Lauri Markkanen (24).
Play
NBA

Matchups Are Set for Latest NBA Play-in Tournament

The first two games of the tournament are set to tip off Tuesday.

By Joseph Salvador
Oct 10, 2021; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; A view of the offical game ball during the second half of game one of the 2021 WNBA Finals between the Phoenix Mercury and the Chicago Sky at Footprint Center.
WNBA

Aces Acquire No. 8, 13 Picks in 2022 WNBA Draft From Lynx

Las Vegas now has five picks in this year’s draft, which will take place on Monday night.

By Jelani Scott
Mar 7, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (21) reacts after a score against the Chicago Bulls during the fourth quarter at Wells Fargo Center.
Play
NBA

Embiid Becomes First Center Since Shaq to Win Scoring Title

The five-time All-Star is the first center in four decades to average 30 points per game.

By Jelani Scott