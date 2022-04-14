Ohio State will honor Dwayne Haskins at halftime of its spring game this Saturday with a video tribute, coach Ryan Day told reporters, per Buckeyes Now. There will also be a moment of silence before the game to honor the team’s former quarterback who tragically died Saturday.

Haskins, who was a quarterback for the Steelers, was walking on Interstate 595 in Fort Lauderdale when he was hit by a dump truck and pronounced dead at the scene Saturday morning. Since the news of his death, tributes to Haskins from coaches, players and former teammates have poured in.

He had a profound impact on those around him and his journey began with the Buckeyes. Haskins played for Ohio State from 2016 to ‘18 and was named first-team All-Big Ten in his last year there. Ohio State posted 13–1 record in 2018 as Haskins finished third in the Heisman Trophy voting.

Haskins was selected by Washington with the No. 15 pick in the 2019 draft. He signed with Pittsburgh in January 2021 and served as a backup.

“We’re bringing Buckeye nation together for this event on Saturday, to celebrate our team and the hard work we put in the spring but also to get everybody together to honor Dwayne, and I think that’s appropriate,” Day said, per Cleveland.com. “It’s gonna be a lot of excitement, but also some moments in the day that’ll be deep thoughts based on our memories with Dwayne playing in that stadium.”

The team will also where decals on their helmets during the game to honor Haskins as well.