Skip to main content
SUBSCRIBE
College Football

Brian Kelly Gets Rave Review From Arch Manning’s Coach at Isidore Newman

Brian Kelly’s TikTok dancing and adoption of a serious work-in-progress southern accent has not impressed the college football world at large, but the new LSU coach has impressed a group far more important: local high school coaches.

The Tigers may have one of the biggest built-in home state advantages of any program. Louisiana is one of the sport’s biggest hotbeds of talent, and LSU is the only Power Five program to reside there. Kelly’s three predecessors—Nick Saban, Les Miles and Ed Orgeron—all used that local talent to win national titles.  

One influential high school coach, Nelson Stewart of Isidore Newman in New Orleans, says he has been incredibly impressed by Kelly. Stewart’s team is led by the biggest name in high school recruiting right now, quarterback Arch Manning, and he believes Kelly has gotten off to a great start building a proverbial wall around the state.

“No coach has come through and made as strong of an impression as Brian Kelly,” Stewart told ESPN. “He has a humility and authenticity when you meet him. You feel like you’ve known him forever.”

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

The statement is even stronger considering Stewart’s 24-year stint as head coach, which overlaps with Saban and Miles’s impressive tenures on the Bayou.

“I think it’s been a home run so far,” Stewart said, acknowledging the idea that Kelly is a fish out of water. “When Coach Saban came from Michigan State, you heard a lot of the same rumblings. That went away pretty quick.”

That doesn’t mean that Manning will be suiting up in purple and gold, of course. Alabama, Georgia and Texas appear to have the inside track to land the nephew of Peyton and Eli Manning, with Ole Miss, LSU, Florida appearing to be on the outside looking in. Even if Kelly misses on the coveted Manning, it appears that he’s building a strong foundation to succeed in local recruiting, which will be key if he’s to win his first national title.

More CFB Coverage:

For more LSU coverage, go to LSU Country. 

Breaking
LSU Tigers
LSU Tigers

YOU MAY LIKE

The USMNT will return to Austin’s Q2 Stadium
Play
Soccer

USMNT Returning to Austin for Nations League Opener

The U.S. will play Grenada to begin its Concacaf Nations League title defense.

By Associated Press
Dwayne Haskins stands on the sidelines for the Steelers.
NFL

Steelers, OSU Honor Dwayne Haskins at Memorial Service

Mike Tomlin, Urban Meyer and Ryan Day were among those to attend the service.

By Associated Press
Barcelona thrashes Wolfsburg in the Women’s Champions League
Soccer

Barcelona Women Break Own Attendance Mark in UWCL Rout

Barça thrashed Wolfsburg, and 91,648 were there at Camp Nou to witness it.

By Associated Press
Mike D'Antoni coaches a game for the Rockets.
NBA

Report: Kings to Interview Mark Jackson, Mike D’Antoni

The two former NBA head coaches are at the top of a long candidate list for Sacramento.

By Daniel Chavkin
St. Louis Cardinals first baseman Albert Pujols (5) watches his 3-run home run as Milwaukee Brewers catcher Omar Narvaez (10) looks on during the third inning of their game at American Family Field in Milwaukee on Sunday, April 17, 2022.
MLB

Ohtani, Pujols and Other MLB Notes From the First Two Weeks

By Matt Martell
Feb 14, 2022; Los Angeles, CA, USA; The NFL shield logo is seen at the Los Angeles Convention Center.
NFL

NFL Includes Christmas Day Tripleheader in 2022 Season

The league will have one game on CBS and one on Fox in the afternoon, followed by its regularly scheduled Sunday night game on NBC.

By Wilton Jackson
Jan 23, 2022; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) reacts during the first half against the Los Angeles Rams in a NFC Divisional playoff football game at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports
NFL

Report: Bucs, Tom Brady Restructure Contract, Create Cap Space

The quarterback is set to become a free agent at the end of the season.

By Jelani Scott
Jaguars general manager Trent Baalke on the sidelines before the start of Sunday's game against the Colts. Fans upset over team owner Shad Khan's decision to retain Baalke after the firing of head coach Urban Meyer and were encouraged to show up to the game wearing clown costumes in protest. Sunday's game against the Colts. The Jacksonville Jaguars hosted the Indianapolis Colts at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, Florida for the Jaguars final game of the season Sunday, January 9, 2022.
NFL

Trent Baalke on Jags’ No. 1 Pick: ‘Work in Progress’

The Jaguars general manager said there are a lot of top tier prospects “valued very similar” in this year's draft.

By Wilton Jackson