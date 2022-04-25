Michigan big man Hunter Dickinson will return for his junior season with the Wolverines, he announced on his Twitter page on Sunday.

Dickinson’s return is a significant development for Juwan Howard’s program, which had a turbulent regular season despite the play of their star big man.

Dickinson averaged 18.6 points, 8.6 rebounds and 1.5 blocks per game his season and is likely to be the favorite for Big Ten Player of the Year heading into next season.

Dickinson’s return keeps Michigan in the mix as one of the contenders for the national championship next year. The Wolverines are losing two key contributors out of their backcourt in guards Eli Brooks and DeVante’ Jones, but keeping Dickinson in the fold ensures that the Wolverines will be one of the teams to beat in the Big Ten next winter.

Hopes were high for the Wolverines coming into this past season, but the team struggled with consistency all year long. Michigan ultimately pulled things together and made a run to the Sweet 16, but the Wolverines never emerged as the title contender that many saw them as prior to the season.

With Dickinson returning, Michigan has a fighting chance to bounce back next season and become the team that most expected them to be.

More CBB Coverage:

For more Michigan coverage, go to Wolverine Digest