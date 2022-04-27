Skip to main content
SUBSCRIBE
College Basketball
Liam McNeeley Highlights 2022
Liam McNeeley Highlights 2022

The Liam McNeeley Blog: New College Interest, Chat with Coaches, Obi-Wan Kenobi and More

McNeeley's dominant start to the spring has everyone from Duke to Indiana picking up their interest.

Liam McNeeley is one of the top players in the 2024 class and recently led John Paul II (Plano, Texas) to a state title. Now, McNeeley, who has already won a gold medal with USA Basketball, is dominating the competition in the Nike EYBL. That consistency has everyone from Stanford, Duke, Kansas, Texas A&M, Oklahoma, Baylor, among many others, all giving chase. Now he’s has agreed to give Sports Illustrated exclusive access into his world by chronicling his hoops and personal life in a blog.

What’s up world, it’s Liam and I’m back here with my blog!

Well, we finished up our second session in the Nike EYBL this past weekend and, even though we didn’t do as well as we had hoped, this is my favorite time of year. 

RELATED: 2022 SI All-American Team Recruiting Rankings

So far in EYBL, I have averaged 22 points and eight rebounds. One of the main areas I’m really focusing on is my on-ball defense. I want to pressure those smaller guards and force more turnovers.

I’m also working on gaining weight and getting stronger too. Right now, I’m up to 200 pounds, but I want to get up to 215 or 220.

It’s been fun seeing the coaches out at the events! I always love to see them on the sidelines, but I try and remember to stay focused and not let that affect me. 

I’ve picked up a lot more interest this spring hearing from Duke, Gonzaga, Michigan, and Notre Dame since the first session. I was excited to receive offers from Indiana and SMU.

Liam McNeeley

Liam McNeeley led John Paul to a state title after a dominant sophomore season. 

I’ve been able to have conversations with everyone from Coach Woodson at Indiana to Coach Jefferson at Duke to Coach Beard at Texas to Coach Drew at Baylor. I just like getting to know these guys and building the relationships.

Backing up to my high school season, we finished with the state title so that’s something I’m really proud of. The state tournament was the best basketball our team played all year, so it was great timing! Haha!

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

RELATED: First Team | Second Team | Third Team

After winning state, I went to the USA Camp in New Orleans and it was a great experience. Every time I go to USA Basketball Camp I learn so much playing with that level of talent and being coached by those coaches. We also got to go to the Final Four games which was amazing!

I’m still in school, so that means I’m getting hammered with homework with all the travel I’ve got going on. I’m loving my History class right now and I’m keeping all of my grades up, so that’s good.

Right now, I’m mostly listening to Lil Durk, Lil Baby, Lil Double O, and Drake always of course!

I’ll tell you guys I’m a big Star Wars nerd, so I can’t wait for the new series “Obi-Wan Kenobi” to start!

Of course, I’m watching the NBA Playoffs and I’ve got the Dallas Mavs winning the title! I’ve been a Mavs fan since I can remember! I was at Game 5 and I have all of the confidence in the world in Luka (Doncic) and the whole organization.

OK, guys I’ve got to get going, but thanks for checking out my blog and I’ll see you next time.

Don’t forget to follow Liam McNeeley: 

Twitter: @liammcneeley30 

Instagram: liammcneeley

YOU MAY LIKE

Broncos wide receiver Demaryius Thomas (88) celebrates with quarterback Peyton Manning (18) after scoring a touchdown.
College Football

Peyton Manning Honors Demaryius Thomas With GT Scholarship

The scholarship is specifically for incoming freshman from Laurens County, Ga., where Thomas was born and raised.

By Joseph Salvador
Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) dunks the ball against Timberwolves guard Malik Beasley (5) in the second half during Game 5.
Extra Mustard

Ian Eagle’s Call of Ja Morant’s Otherworldly Dunk Goes Viral

The TNT broadcaster perfectly encapsulated the slam from the Grizzlies guard.

By Zach Koons
AP22111109467750
Betting

First Round of NBA Playoffs Continue, NFL Draft Starts Up Thursday

Plus, postseason teams on the verge of elimination and Finals futures odds.

By Kyle Wood
Minnesota Twins third base Gio Urshela (15) slides home for the game-winning run as teammates celebrate after a throwing error by Detroit Tigers catcher Eric Haase (13) during the ninth inning
MLB

Six Chaotic Blunders Lead to a Bonkers Twins Walk-Off Win

Three Minnesota baserunning mistakes bookend the wildest final play the MLB season. And the team still won.

By Will Laws
NCAA president Mark Emmert
College

Mark Emmert’s Exit Only the Beginning: More Overhaul Ahead in College Sports

The Transformation Committee is considering wholesale changes that would make the NCAA’s post–Mark Emmert era a completely different experience.

By Ross Dellenger
IMG_5650
MMA

Urijah Faber Not Ruling Out Cub Swanson Fight, but Focused on A1 Combat Series Debut

'I don't have a big hit list of people, but I want to do stuff that sounds fun, that's meaningful for me, and that would be pretty meaningful,' Faber tells MMA Underground.

By John Morgan, MMA Underground
Jan 2, 2021; Lawrence, Kansas, USA; Kansas Jayhawks head coach Bill Self reacts to a play against the Texas Longhorns during the first half at Allen Fieldhouse.
College Basketball

Bill Self: NIL, Transfer Portal ‘Out of Control Right Now’

The Kansas coach believes movement in the sport is not happening for “the right reasons.”

By Dan Lyons
Lucas Simmons
Play
College Football

Elite OT Lucas Simmons Sets Official Visit Slate, Commitment Timeline

Swedish standout playing in Florida has become one of America's most coveted tackle recruits

By John Garcia Jr.