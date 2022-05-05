Skip to main content
College

Tennessee Sen. Marsha Blackburn Blasts Outgoing NCAA President Mark Emmert

Tennessee Sen. Marsha Blackburn criticized outgoing NCAA president Mark Emmert on Thursday, noting the end of Emmert’s team will “enable the NCAA to support our student-athletes.”

Emmert announced in April he is stepping down from his role as NCAA president by June 2023. Pac-12 commissioner George Kliavkoff and SEC commissioner Greg Sankey discussed the future of the NCAA on capitol hill on Thursday in an effort to push lawmakers to pass NIL legislation.

“For far too long, the NCAA has refused to allow student-athletes to benefit from the use of their name, image, likeness [NIL]”  Blackburn told Sports Illustrated’s Ross Dellenger. “NCAA President Mark Emmert’s resignation is one of many necessary structural changes that will enable the NCAA to support our student-athletes. During my meeting with SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey and others today, I continued to push for the accountability and fairness measures our student-athletes deserve.”

Emmert has been the NCAA’s president since 2010. No replacement has been tabbed to replace him as of Thursday. 

