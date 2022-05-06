BC’s Zay Flowers Says He Turned Down Huge NIL Transfer Offers

The transfer portal and opportunities via name, image and likeness deals have enabled the gobs of money generated by college football to be more easily (and legally) available to players than ever before. That’s led to unprecedented player movement this offseason, with star players changing schools seemingly every day.

For standout Boston College wide receiver Zay Flowers, though, the money and opportunities elsewhere weren’t enough to pry him from home.

Flowers, a two-time All-ACC selection, reportedly received six-figure offers to change schools this offseason via intermediaries—with one offer as high as $600,000. But the soon-to-be senior, who never even entered the transfer portal, turned them all down, according to ESPN’s Pete Thamel.

Flowers said no schools talked to him directly, but compared the ordeal to being recruited out of high school. He said he discussed the situation with Boston College coach Jeff Hafley before ultimately deciding to stay with the Golden Eagles.

“For a kid like me from a household of 14 with one parent, that’s life-changing money,” Flowers said. “I talked to Coach Hafley and we went through what was going on. I talked to my dad. My dad would love me to stay at BC, and I wanted to stay at BC. It was a decision I had to make, and the decision I made was to come back to school.”

Flowers enjoyed a breakout sophomore campaign in 2020, hauling in 56 catches for 892 yards and nine touchdowns. He was again productive last season, with 44 receptions for 746 yards and five scores.

Flowers said also talked with his father, Willie, ahead of making the decision to stay at Boston College. The elder Flowers emphasized the importance of loyalty to his son, and encouraged him to consider where he really wanted to spend his senior season, apart from the financial lures elsewhere.

“That just shows I believe in loyalty and shows my father is thinking ahead for my future,” Flowers said. “He’s got my best intentions in mind. He really loves me and wants the best for me. The BC degree is a lot more valuable than the degree from a lot of the schools reaching out. I can make more than $600,000 with my degree and the alumni network down the road.”

More College Football Coverage: