After four years at Florida, quarterback Emory Jones is apparently ready for a move out West.

Jones has reportedly committed to transfer to Arizona State, according to ESPN’s Pete Thamel. The dual-threat quarterback will have two seasons of eligibility remaining, and is available to play immediately.

Jones leaves the Gators after appearing in 37 games, though he finally got an extended opportunity as the team’s starter in 2021. In 13 games last season, Jones completed 64.7% of his pass attempts for 2,734 yards, 19 touchdowns and 13 interceptions. He also rushed for 739 yards and four scores, and added a receiving touchdown.

Jones heads to Tempe as the Sun Devils program is in the midst of being investigated by the NCAA for alleged recruiting violations. Numerous players have left the program this offseason, including three-year starting quarterback Jayden Daniels, who transferred to LSU earlier this spring.

Arizona State went 8–5 last season in head coach Herm Edwards’ fourth year, finishing the season with a loss to Wisconsin in the Las Vegas Bowl. The Gators went 6–7 last year and 2–6 in conference play, losing in the Gasparilla Bowl to UCF.

