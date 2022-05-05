Skip to main content
College Football

Pitt WRs Coach Has Message for Fans Amid Jordan Addison Situation

Pittsburgh wide receiver and reigning Biletnikoff Award winner Jordan Addison became the latest star player to enter college football’s transfer portal earlier this week, drawing strong reaction from across the sport. As fans of the Panthers brace for his potential departure, there’s at least one person within the program standing beside Addison: his position coach.

Pittsburgh wide receivers coach and passing game coordinator Tiquan Underwood took to Twitter on Thursday, urging Panthers fans to back off their criticism of Addison online. In his post, he praised Addison for being “humble, talented and a hard worker.”

Underwood just spent his first season with the Pitt program after previously serving as an assistant for Rutgers for two years. The former receiver spent nine years in the NFL, most notably with the Buccaneers.

There had been speculation for weeks that Addison was eyeing a transfer before he added his name into the portal. While there was widespread word of the star wideout looking to join USC, he was reportedly seen working out in Southern California with Alabama quarterback and reigning Heisman Trophy winner Bryce Young.

Addison’s potential transfer—and reported interest in USC—has not come without controversy. According to ESPN’s Pete Thamel, Pitt coach Pat Narduzzi called his Trojans counterpart Lincoln Riley amid news of Addison’s interest in a move, out of concern that the program tampered with the wide receiver before he officially entered the transfer portal.

As a sophomore in 2021, Addison hauled in 100 catches for 1,593 yards and 17 touchdowns.

