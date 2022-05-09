Skip to main content
SUBSCRIBE
College Basketball

Orange County Sheriff’s Office Releases Statement on Adreian Payne’s Death

Former Michigan State basketball player Adreian Payne was shot and killed early Monday morning in Orange County, Fla. He was 31.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office released the following statement addressing the ongoing investigation.

“On May 9, 2022 at 1:37 a.m., Orange County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the 2500 block of Egret Shores Drive regarding a shooting. A male in his 30s who had been shot, later identified as Adreian Payne (DOB: 2/19/1991), was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

“The shooter, later identified as Lawrence Dority, (DOB: 2/17/1993) stayed at the scene and was transported to OSCO headquarters where he was interviewed by homicide detectives. Dority has been arrested on a warrant for First Degree Murder and transported to the Orange County Jail.”

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

Payne starred at Michigan State as a three-year starter in the early 2010s, when he emerged as one of the Big Ten’s best post players. Payne’s best season came as a senior in 2013–14 when he averaged 16.6 points and 7.3 rebounds per game on 50.3% from the field. He was named second-team All–Big Ten as a senior.

Payne played in the NBA for four seasons before settling into a career overseas. He played for Juventus Utena of the Lithuanian Basketball League last season, where he averaged 8.6 points, 4.6 rebounds and 1.1 steals per game.

Breaking

YOU MAY LIKE

Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) reacts after scorring during the third quarter against the Boston Celtics.
Play
NBA

20 Thoughts on the NBA’s Wild Weekend

From Ja Morant’s injury to Joel Embiid’s comeback, our writers weigh in on each playoff series during an eventful second round.

By SI Staff
Brittany Matthews and Patrick Mahomes at a basketball game.
Extra Mustard

Mahomes’s Mother’s Day Gift for Wife Goes Viral

The Mahomes family will be riding in style this upcoming season.

By Mike McDaniel
Canelo Alvarez absorbs a punch from Dmitry Bivol
Boxing

Boxing’s Pound-for-Pound Rankings

There’s a new No. 1 after Canelo Álvarez’s stunning defeat over the weekend.

By Chris Mannix
Former boxing champion Mike Tyson attends a light heavyweight championship bout between Dimitry Bivol and Canelo Alvarez.
Extra Mustard

Mike Tyson Demonstrates What Canelo Did Wrong in His Loss

The 55-year-old let loose on a punching bag while breaking down what went wrong for Álvarez against Bivol.

By Joseph Salvador
Erling Haaland after a goal for Dortmund
Soccer

Report: Haaland to Man City Expected to Be Announced This Week

The 21-year-old Dortmund striker’s €75 million release clause and immense talent have made him one of the summer’s biggest transfer targets.

By Andrew Gastelum
Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) shoots between Memphis Grizzlies guard Desmond Bane (22), guard Ziaire Williams, rear, and forward Jaren Jackson Jr. (13) during the first half of Game 3 of an NBA basketball Western Conference playoff semifinal in San Francisco, Saturday, May 7, 2022.
Play
Betting

Celtics-Bucks, Grizzlies-Warriors Game 4 Bets

Bets and analysis for Monday’s Game 4 Celtics-Bucks and Grizzlies-Warriors matchups. Both home teams are favored to take 3-1 series leads.

By Kyle Wood
charles-barkley-kenny-smith
Extra Mustard

Barkley Proposes Idea on How to Stop Disrespectful Fans

We may want to avoid Barkley’s advice on this one.

By Mike McDaniel
joe-buck-troy-aikman
Play
Extra Mustard

What You Need to Know About the ‘Monday Night Football’ Doubleheader

ESPN has announced its 'Monday Night Football' Week 2 doubleheader games.

By Jimmy Traina