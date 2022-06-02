Skip to main content
Idaho State DBs Coach Davonte’ Neal Arrested on Murder Charges, per Report

Idaho State defensive backs coach Davonte’ Neal has been arrested and charged with first-degree murder in Arizona, according to Greg Woods of the Idaho State Journal. The arrest stems from a shooting that occurred in November 2017.

Neal is currently being held at Bannock County Jail with no bond. He is awaiting extradition back to Arizona.

Neal has been charged with one count of first-degree murder, a class one felony; one count of drive by shooting, a class two felony; and one count of discharging a firearm at a structure, a class two felony, per Woods. Neal was indicted by a grand jury in Maricopa County on May 16, though the indictment has been sealed via judicial order.

Neal joined the coaching staff in January, and is no longer listed on the school’s roster. In a statement issued to the State Journal, Idaho State athletic director Pauline Thiros called news of Neal’s arrest a “great shock.”

“I have been in constant contact with [Idaho State head coach Charlie Ragle] who has known Davonte’ for many years and never had any knowledge or suspicion of a possible crime of any kind,” Thiros wrote. “The news of Davonte’ Neal’s arrest and charges in Arizona was a great shock. Going forward, we will cooperate in every way possible, safeguard our program and culture, support each other and our students, and allow the legal process to work. The news is devastating and we hope for resolution for all involved.”

Neal played football under Ragle at Chaparral High School in Scottsdale, Ariz., before signing with Notre Dame. He later transferred to Arizona, where he played wide receiver and cornerback from 2014 to ’16. He had been coaching at Higley High in Gilbert, Ariz., before being hired by Ragle at Idaho State.

Idaho State Bengals
Idaho State Bengals

