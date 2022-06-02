Skip to main content
College

Texas Beats Arizona State, Wins Fourth NCAA Golf Title

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Travis Vick two-putted from 30 feet on the 18th hole to beat Cameron Sisk and Texas won its fourth national championship by holding off Arizona State’s late charge for a 3–2 victory Wednesday.

Vick led 2 up with with three holes left, but missed a 15-foot par putt on Grayhawk Golf Course’s 16th hole to see his lead cut to one. Sisk missed a chance to tie when he left an 8-foot birdie putt short after driving it through the short par-4 17th.

Sisk pulled his second shot on the par-4 18th hole left in the bunker and hit it to 4 feet, leaving Vick with two putts to win the national championship. He hit it inches from the cup, sending the Longhorns charging onto the green with their first national title since 2012.

It wasn’t easy.

Playing in their second national championship match in three years, Texas had an early win and was leading in three others as the players rounded toward the finish.

Arizona State tightened the gap, leading to some tense moments down the stretch.

Texas senior Parker Coody, a national runner-up, routed James Leow 6 and 5, then Arizona State's Mason Andersen tied the championship match with a 3-and-2 win over Cole Hammer.

Pierceson Coody, Parker's twin, closed out his match with Preston Summerhays 2 and 1 by getting up and down for birdie on the short par-4 17th on Grahawk’s Raptor Course. Summerhays drove it just off the green and missed a 4-foot birdie before Coody's 3-footer fell.

Texas junior Mason Nome had a 1-up lead after a birdie on the par-4 14th, but David Puig tied the match with a birdie on No. 17.

Nome then hit a tree left of the fairway on the 520-yard par-4 18th hole, leaving him 243 yards to the green. He hit it through the green and made a 20-foot par putt after Puig just missed a birdie, sending the match to extra holes.

Nome spun his ball off the par-4 10th hole and lost the hole 2 and 1, but didn’t have to worry about it with Vick securing the title a few hundred yards away.

