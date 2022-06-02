Less than two months ago, Aaliyah Gayles was the victim of a shooting at a Las Vegas house party. Now, she’s a high school graduate.

Gayles received her diploma following a traumatic ordeal that left her with severe injuries and 10 gunshot wounds. The elite basketball prospect signed her letter of intent with USC less than two weeks later, and now has completed high school.

“Aaliyah is one of the most talented, athletically gifted basketball players I’ve known,” Trojans coach Lindsay Gottlieb said in a statement after Gayles signed her letter of intent. “She is electric on the court, with her ability to score, defend and create for others with her ball-handling and vision. But from the moment I got to know her, I was also drawn to her character. Her humility, loyalty, warm personality and resilience set her apart, along with her athletic gifts.”

Gayles, the No. 8 recruit in the 2022 class according to ESPN’s HoopGurlz, was one of four people shot at a party in North Las Vegas on April 16. She was released from the hospital Saturday after undergoing three surgeries to repair injuries to her arms and legs.

Gayles, a 5’9” point guard, was named a Naismith High School All-American after a stellar senior season at Spring Valley High School in Las Vegas. She averaged 13.8 points, 4.9 rebounds, 3.5 steals and 3.3 assists during the year and made appearances in the McDonald’s All-American Game and Jordan Brand Classic.

More CBB Coverage:

For more USC coverage, go to All Trojans.