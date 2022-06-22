Skip to main content
SUBSCRIBE
College

Texas A&M Eliminates Notre Dame at CWS Behind Dettmer’s Seven Shutout Innings

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Nathan Dettmer pitched three-hit ball over seven shutout innings, and Texas A&M capitalized on Notre Dame’s mistakes to beat the Fighting Irish 5–1 in a College World Series elimination game Tuesday.

The No. 5 national seed Aggies (44–19) will play Oklahoma in the Bracket 1 final. They need to beat the Sooners on Wednesday and again Thursday to reach the CWS finals this weekend.

“This time last year we didn’t even have a coaching staff,” first-year coach Jim Schlossnagle said. “A third of this team wasn’t even a Texas A&M Aggie yet. We were still recruiting out of the transfer portal. You look up a year later and you’re playing in the final four of college baseball.”

The Irish (41–17) ended the season with their most wins since 2006 and first Omaha appearance since 2002.

“Well, if there’s a place you want to end it, it’s obviously here,” Notre Dame coach Link Jarrett said. “How we ended it was tough. That hurts. That wasn’t indicative of how our team plays.”

Dettmer (6–3) was working on three days’ rest after giving up seven runs and getting pulled in the second inning of Texas A&M's 13-8 loss to Oklahoma on Friday.

“I’m not going to lie to you. After Friday, I felt just terrible, like I let my team down,” Dettmer said. “But to come back and have Coach give me the ball just two games later, all that confidence just flowed through me and to know they trust me ... all I had to do was believe in myself. That’s what happened and had some success today.”

He bounced back with his best performance of the season. He got Notre Dame batters to swing over the top of his sinker and induced 10 groundouts.

“They obviously didn’t have fun with it,” Aggies third baseman Trevor Werner said. “It’s fun to play behind that because you know you’re going to get a lot of rollovers. We know when he’s on, we’re going to get a lot of plays. The whole team’s feeling good when Dettmer’s going.”

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

The Irish reached base on an error and hit batter but didn't get their first hit until David LaManna singled with one out in the fourth.

Dettmer, who struck out six and walked none, had his longest outing since he went seven innings against Vanderbilt on April 28. He threw 99 pitches, 68 for strikes.

“His pitches had depth,” Notre Dame's Brooks Coetzee said. “He had the sinker going. He had the fastball’s run going. Had the changeup going. Nothing was going straight, and he was pitching everybody differently. He didn’t fall into tendencies.”

The Aggies converted two walks, a balk, two singles and a throwing error into three runs in the third, the first two off starter Liam Simon (2–1).

Werner homered leading off the fifth against Jack Findlay and Dylan Rock later had an RBI single, ending his 0-for-14 spell and making it 5–0.

Findlay, the Irish’s star freshman left-hander, had allowed only one earned run over his 14 1/3 innings in the NCAA tournament before giving up the two in the fifth.

Brad Rudis took over for Dettmer starting the eighth inning, and Coetzee drove Rudis' second pitch more than 400 feet over the left-field fence for his 12th homer.

After Rudis walked the next batter, the Aggies brought in lefty Joseph Menefee, who allowed one hit in two innings for his second save.

“We came in here to win the whole thing,” Notre Dame's Jared Miller said. “This whole platform was special. We acknowledge that we ran through some tough teams. Maybe the outside didn’t really give us a chance. But we wanted to win the whole thing. So it’s tough right now.”

The game was the ninth of the CWS, and all were decided by four or more runs. That was a first in the event's 75-year history.

Breaking

YOU MAY LIKE

A soccer ball on a soccer field.
Play
Extra Mustard

Artist Shows What 1,000,000-Seat Stadium Would Look Like

American artist Paul Pfeiffer’s venue would be one of a kind.

By Wilton Jackson
Toronto Maple Leafs center Auston Matthews (34) celebrates scoring the winning goal.
NHL

Maple Leafs’ Auston Matthews Wins NHL MVP, MOP Awards

The center also scored the most goals in the league this season with 60, securing him the Maurice Richard Trophy, too.

By Madison Williams
Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson stands on the field during an NFL football practice at the team’s training facility Wednesday, June 1, 2022, in Berea, Ohio.
Play
NFL

Deshaun Watson Timeline: What Has Occurred Since First Lawsuit Filed

With the 2022 NFL season looming, the Browns quarterback’s playing future remains in limbo as more civil lawsuits are filed and defendants are added.

By Madeline Coleman and Daniela Perez
Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) throws a pass during organized team activities at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
NFL

First Plaintiff Who Filed Against Watson Did Not Settle Lawsuit

Ashley Solis filed her lawsuit against the quarterback in March 2021 and was the first of more than two dozen women to do so.

By Daniela Perez
Tight end Rob Gronkowski (87) with girlfriend Camille Kostek after winning Super Bowl LIII.
Play
Extra Mustard

Gronkowski’s GF Camille Kostek Reacts to Retirement Decision

The couple has been dating since 2015.

By Madison Williams
russell westbrook
Play
NBA

Report: Pacers Rejected Lakers’ Westbrook Trade Offer

The Lakers were reportedly interested in shipping the nine-time All-Star to Indiana.

By Wilton Jackson
nwsl
Soccer

Four Former U.S. Soccer Stars Hoping to Be Next in NWSL Expansion

Brandi Chastain, Leslie Osborne, Danielle Slaton and Aly Wagner are eyeing an expansion team in the Bay Area.

By Nick Selbe
Zaire Wade
Play
NBA

Dwyane Wade’s Son, Zaire, Had First NBA Workout on Monday

The son of the Heat legend landed his first workout with the Spurs ahead of this year’s draft.

By Wilton Jackson