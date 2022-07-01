Skip to main content
SUBSCRIBE
College Football
USC, UCLA Reportedly in Negotiations to Leave the PAC-12 for the Big Ten
USC, UCLA Reportedly in Negotiations to Leave the PAC-12 for the Big Ten

Lincoln Riley Reacts to USC’s Move to Big Ten

As Lincoln Riley gears up for his first season at USC, the winds of change will be beginning to blow quickly.

Earlier Thursday, Sports Illustrated's Ross Dellenger reported that USC and UCLA were in negotiations to leave the Pac-12 and join the Big Ten. By Thursday evening, per Dellenger, the Big Ten presidents and chancellors voted to accept both schools to their new conference starting in 2024.

When the news became official, Riley could not have been any happier.

“Excited to be a part of this historic move- Can’t wait- Fight On!” Riley tweeted.

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

Mike Bohn, the Trojans athletic director, described the program joining the Big Ten as the "best home" for the USC.

Riley is seeking to restore the program to a powerhouse in the Pac-12 before its shift east. USC finished last season 4–8 and 3–6 in conference play. Pretty soon, Riley and Co. will be facing much different (and likely more difficult) conference foes.

More College Football Coverage:

Breaking
USC Trojans
USC Trojans

YOU MAY LIKE

ESPN broadcaster Kirk Herbstreit during the 2022 Rose Bowl.
Play
Extra Mustard

Herbstreit Predicts Where College Football Realignment Is Going

The ESPN analyst believes college football will be constructed similar to the NFL moving forward.

By Wilton Jackson
Elite 11 2022 Finalists
Play
College

Elite 11 Finals: Composite Ranking of the 20 QBs

Here are the finalized rankings based on Elite 11 prospect performances this week in Los Angeles.

By John Garcia
Jalen Brunson
Play
NBA

Grading Jalen Brunson's $104M Deal With the Knicks

The point guard will sign a four-year deal to join New York.

By Michael Pina
The Pac-12 is losing two members in 2024.
Play
College Football

Pac-12 Releases Statement on USC, UCLA Departures

“We look forward to partnering with current and potential members to pioneer the future of college athletics together.”

By Nick Selbe
The Pac-12 is losing two members in 2024.
Play
College

What The … ? Yeah, We Have Questions After USC, UCLA’s Decision to Leave the Pac-12

Our experts answer the most pressing questions after the Big Ten voted to add the two Pac-12 programs to its league.

By SI Staff
Emory Williams
Play
College Football

Elite 11 Finals: Williams, Singleton Pace the Field in Accuracy Gauntlet Rankings

Day 3 rankings feature the Miami commitment and Arkansas pledge at the top of the list.

By John Garcia Jr.
Dante Moore
Play
College Football

Moore Named SI's 2022 Elite 11 Finals MVP

Detroit (Mich.) King quarterback was the top performer despite a loaded quarterback competition field.

By John Garcia Jr.
P.J. Tucker shooting a three while with the Heat
Play
NBA

Grading P.J. Tucker’s $33M Deal With the 76ers

Philadelphia’s deal with the veteran forward not only makes it a better team heading into next season, but makes a direct rival worse.

By Rohan Nadkarni