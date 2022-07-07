Skip to main content
College Basketball

Five-Star PG Kylan Boswell Reclassifies, Will Join Arizona in 2022

After rattling off 33 wins in head coach Tommy Lloyd’s first year, Arizona’s men’s basketball team has some added firepower coming into the fold for next season.

Five-star point guard commit Kylan Boswell has reclassified for the class of 2022, making him eligible to join the Wildcats this fall. Boswell was ranked as the No. 21 overall player in 247Sports‘ composite rankings for the ’23 class.

“I like their fast-paced offense,” Boswell said about Arizona, per On3’s Joe Tipton. “Tommy (Lloyd) is kind of the mastermind behind the Gonzaga offense. They can score the basketball. Tommy is my guy. I really like Tommy a lot and the entire Arizona staff. I like the school a lot.”

Boswell, who currently attends Compass Prep in Chandler, Ariz., is listed at 6’1” and 180 pounds. He’ll be counted on to help provide some production in the backcourt after the departures of first-round draft picks Bennedict Mathurin—who was last season’s conference player of the year—and Dalen Terry.

Arizona went 33–4 last season, winning the Pac-12 regular season and tournament championships. The Wildcats were a No. 1 seed in the NCAA tournament, but were upset in the Sweet 16 by Houston. Arizona has not made it past the Sweet 16 since 2015, and hasn’t had a Final Four appearance since ’01.

