College Basketball

Iowa Recruit Ava Jones Injured After Being Struck by Car, per Report

Ava Jones, an Iowa basketball commit, was seriously injured in a car accident along with her family on Tuesday night, according to ESPN.

The Kansas native was in Louisville at the time of the accident to compete in the Run 4 the Roses girls basketball tournament with her team. 

Jones’s family’s car was reportedly hit by a vehicle that drove onto a sidewalk. The driver was under the influence, and admitted to have recently taken the drug hydrocodone. He was charged with four counts of first-degree assault.

The high school senior is reportedly in serious condition, while her parents are in critical condition. A child, who is suspected to be Jones’s younger brother, was also treated for minor injuries. Jones is expected to recover from her injuries, although the specifics of her injuries are unknown at this time.

“Right now, all we can do is say the family needs prayers,” Jones’s AAU coach Austin Johnson said, via ESPN.

Jones just committed to Iowa on Sunday. She is ranked No. 3 on ESPN’s HoopGurlz top 100 prospects for the class of 2023. At Nickerson High School in Kansas last season, Jones averaged 20.8 points, 15.4 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game.

Iowa could not comment on the car accident since Jones has not officially signed with the school.

