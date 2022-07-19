During SEC Media Days on Tuesday, Alabama coach Nick Saban was asked if things were resolved between he and Texas A&M coach Jimbo Fisher after the two exchanged words during the offseason. Saban says he holds no ill will towards his former assistant.

“First of all, I have no issues or problems with Jimbo,” Saban said. “He’s done a great job at A&M, he did a great job for us … I always take criticisms or whatever in a positive way to self-assess me personally. In terms of, ‘Maybe there is something that I could do better.’ So any comments that anybody makes, you, or any coach … I always take into consideration. But there is no issues or problems.”

It all started May 19 when when Saban alleged the Aggies got the nation’s No. 1 recruiting class by paying players through their use of NIL partnerships. After Saban’s initial comments, Fisher called a press conference to deny the accusation and ripped the seven-time national champion. He called Saban a “narcissist” and insinuated that Saban has not followed NCAA rules in the past in a scathing monologue.

“Some people think they’re God,” Fisher said. “Go dig into how God did his deal. You may find out about a guy, a lot of things you don’t want to know. We build him up to be the czar of football. Go dig into his past.”

He also said he Saban called him but he didn’t answer and added “we’re done.” After the press conference, Saban apologized for singling out Fisher during an interview on ESPNU radio’s Off-Campus.

During SEC spring meetings on June 1, Fisher said he was done talking about the feud.

