College Football

Former South Carolina Quarterback Phil Petty Dies at 43

Former South Carolina quarterback Phil Petty died late Wednesday night. He was 43.

Petty appeared in 40 games for the Gamecocks from 1998 to 2002, playing a major role in the program’s reversal of fortunes at the start of the 21st century. South Carolina went 0–11 in 1999, but quickly turned the corner with a pair of Outback Bowl wins in January 2001 and January ’02. The Gamecocks defeated Ohio State in each contest, and Petty was named the game’s MVP in ’02.

The Gamecocks’ legend accepted a job on the football staff at Gray Collegiate Academy in West Columbia, S.C., in June. Current Gray coach and former South Carolina teammate Adam Holmes confirmed the news of Petty’s death Thursday.

“He was my brother and a leader of our team,” Holmes told The State. “He led us to the turnaround we had and was a great friend, great dad and husband.”

Petty ended his collegiate career with 17 victories. He sits No. 7 on South Carolina’s all-time passing yards list. 

