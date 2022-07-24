Hansel Enmanuel, a high school basketball star with one arm, announced Saturday that he is committed to Northwestern State, according to On3Sports.

Enmanuel reportedly committed to the Demons after receiving offers from Memphis, Tennessee State and Bethune-Cookman. The 6’4” guard plays at Life Christian Academy in Kissimmee, Fla., and averaged 25.9 points, 11.0 rebounds, 6.9 assists and 3.4 blocks through Feb. 15.

At the age of six, the Dominican Republic native had his left arm amputated after a wall collapsed on it. But that hasn’t slowed down his basketball journey, and Enmanuel participated in this year’s Drew League for BB4L, putting a series of electrifying highlights together along the way.

In June, Emmanuel signed a new NIL deal with Gatorade and was featured in a video with rapper J. Cole in February.

More College Basketball Coverage: