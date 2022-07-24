Skip to main content
SUBSCRIBE
College Basketball

Hansel Enmanuel, One-Armed Basketball Player, Announces College Commitment

Hansel Enmanuel, a high school basketball star with one arm, announced Saturday that he is committed to Northwestern State, according to On3Sports.

Enmanuel reportedly committed to the Demons after receiving offers from Memphis, Tennessee State and Bethune-Cookman. The 6’4” guard plays at Life Christian Academy in Kissimmee, Fla., and averaged 25.9 points, 11.0 rebounds, 6.9 assists and 3.4 blocks through Feb. 15.

At the age of six, the Dominican Republic native had his left arm amputated after a wall collapsed on it. But that hasn’t slowed down his basketball journey, and Enmanuel participated in this year’s Drew League for BB4L, putting a series of electrifying highlights together along the way.

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

In June, Emmanuel signed a new NIL deal with Gatorade and was featured in a video with rapper J. Cole in February.

More College Basketball Coverage:

Breaking
Northwestern State Demons
Northwestern State Demons

YOU MAY LIKE

Jul 23, 2022; London, United Kingdom; Paddy Pimblett (red gloves) defeats Jordan Leavitt (blue gloves) during UFC Fight Night at O2 Arena.
MMA

Pimblett Addresses Stigma Around Men's Mental Health After UFC Win

The UFC star shared a compelling message about the importance of mental health.

By Wilton Jackson1 hour ago
Erling Haaland in warmups for Manchester City at Lambeau Field.
Soccer

Erling Haaland Scores at Lambeau Field in Manchester City Debut

City’s newest No. 9 wasted no time getting on the scoresheet in his debut in a preseason friendly.

By Marcus Krum1 hour ago
Jaylen Brown with the Celtics.
Play
Extra Mustard

Jaylen Brown Posts Video of Unique Underwater Workout

The Celtics star has taken his offseason workouts to a new level.

By Wilton Jackson2 hours ago
Jul 21, 2022; Houston, Texas, USA; New York Yankees starting pitcher Michael King (34) delivers a pitch against the Houston Astros during the ninth inning at Minute Maid Park.
Play
MLB

Yankees Manager Confirms King Is Out for Remainder of Season

The relieving pitcher suffered a fractured right elbow injury in Yankees’ win against the Orioles on Friday.

By Wilton Jackson3 hours ago
Tom Aspinall (blue gloves) falls to the ground while fighting Curtis Blaydes during UFC Fight Night at O2 Arena.
MMA

Aspinall Injury Results in TKO Win for Blaydes at UFC Fight Night 208

Highly anticipated heavyweight headliner ends in frustrating fashion in London.

By John Morgan, MMA Underground3 hours ago
Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson gestures after hitting a three-point basket during the second half of Game 3 of the team’s first-round Western Conference playoff series against the Denver Nuggets.
Play
NBA

Klay Thompson’s Father Says Warriors Star Will Be Better Next Year

Mychal Thompson believes this year's offseason will catapult his son to being better in the 2022-23 season.

By Wilton Jackson4 hours ago
Detroit Tigers pitcher Eduardo Rodriguez throws in the second inning of a spring baseball game against the New York Yankees, Monday, March 28, 2022, in Lakeland, Fla.
MLB

Eduardo Rodriguez, Tigers Have Been in Contact After Lengthy Silence

The lefthander was placed on the restricted list on June 13 to tend to a personal matter.

By Mike McDaniel4 hours ago
Nationals outfielder Juan Soto jogs back to the dugout after getting out.
Play
MLB

Report: Nationals Set Huge Asking Price for Juan Soto

Washington is looking to get a haul for their best player.

By Daniel Chavkin5 hours ago