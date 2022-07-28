Jimbo Fisher Says He and Nick Saban Have ‘Moved Past’ Feud

Even though Texas A&M football coach Jimbo Fisher previously said he was done talking about his infamous feud with Alabama coach Nick Saban, Fisher opened up again about where the two coaches stand now.

Back in May, Saban expressed that he believed programs like Texas A&M bought their players with NIL deals. Fisher did not appreciate these comments, quickly retorting by calling Saban a “narcissist.” Saban later apologized for his comments and clarified that he was commenting on all of NIL, not any specific schools.

Months later, it sounds like the coaches are on better terms now.

“Me and Nick, we’re moved past it,” Fisher said on The Colin Cowherd Show on Wednesday. “Understand something, we drank the same water growing up. When you’re coming from West Virginia, you fight, scratch and clawing for everything you got. And people in our state where I grew up and the way I grew up—what was on your mind came out your lips. And then … five minutes later you said what you said. And you either fought over it, got in a fight over it and then played five minutes later. Or you said okay, then you walked off and you played five minutes later. He’s the same. We’re cut from the same cloth, we’re both competitive and that’s just the way it is. I have respect for Nick like I said before, and we’re fine—100%.”

Fisher’s comments come about a month after Saban said at SEC Media Days that he had “no problems” with the Texas A&M coach.

While the coaches claim the feud is behind them, the Oct. 8 showdown between the two teams will be the true test of where things stand.

More College Football Coverage: