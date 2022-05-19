Skip to main content
SUBSCRIBE
College Football
Nick Saban, Bronny James, and Shaq on Today's SI Feed
Nick Saban, Bronny James, and Shaq on Today's SI Feed

Nick Saban Say NIL Comments Were Due to Concern for ‘Football in General’

Nick Saban’s comments about Jimbo Fisher and the Texas A&M football program took over the internet on Thursday, and now the Alabama coach is clearing the air.

One of the most notable quotes from Saban on Wednesday night is when he said Texas A&M secured the No. 1 recruiting class due to name, image and likeness deals and “buying players,” a statement that Aggies coach Jimbo Fisher vehemently denied. Saban also called out Jackson State’s football program and Miami’s basketball program. On an appearance on ESPNU Radio on Thursday afternoon, the longtime coach apologized for “singling out” those three teams and said that he is more worried about the broad trends.

“My concern is college football in general,” Saban said, via AL.com. “I think a lot of us are concerned about that. A lot of people are concerned about what’s happening. People really want to understand what’s happening in college football. People want to understand why people are transferring schools and getting money to do it.”

Saban elaborated on his concerns regarding NIL in an interview with ESPN. The coach thinks the use of NIL deals has gotten “out of control.”

“It’s gotten completely out of control and not a sustainable model,” Saban said. “It’s to the point where you’ve got these attorneys/agents calling collectives and saying, ‘Pay my player a hundred thousand dollars a year,’ and then they want their piece of that. They all want a cut.”

On top of that, Saban noted that professional sports do not have an equivalent of NIL in terms of how college sports are handling it.

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

“This is not professional sports,” Saban said. “I mean, we have free agency and no salary cap. That’s basically what we have, right? There’s no professional league that has that circumstance because none of them are stupid enough to have it and that’s what we have.”

Rules allowing athletes to profit off their name, image and likeness were passed on July 1, 2021, so last college football season was the first time teams and coaching staffs navigated the new college football environment. So far, Saban hasn’t held back from criticizing the new laws. Just last month, the 70-year-old coach offered up a similar opinion, stating that he thinks NIL allows programs to “buy players.”

“That creates a situation where you can basically buy players,” Saban said. “You can do it in recruiting. I mean, if that’s what we want college football to be, I don’t know. And you can also get players to get in the transfer portal to see if they can get more someplace else than they can get at your place.”

However, back in January, Saban admitted that the NIL rules are a “positive” experience for the college players because they have a chance to earn money. But, the coach did think that college sports might need some sort of national legislation to “sort of control” how the money can be a determining factor for where players go to school.

More College Football Coverage:

For more Alabama coverage, go to Bama Central. 

Breaking

YOU MAY LIKE

Jordan Addison running with a ball for Pitt.
College Football

Pitt WR Jordan Addison Announces He Is Transferring to USC

Addison is the 2021 Fred Biletnikoff Award winner after catching 100 passes for 1,593 yards and 17 touchdowns during his sophomore year.

By Joseph Salvador
Texas A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher andAlabama head coach Nick Saban chat at midfield before the Alabama vs. Texas A&M game in Tuscaloosa, Ala., on Saturday September 22, 2018. Pre420
Play
College Football

SEC Reprimands Jimbo Fisher, Nick Saban Amid Public Feud

The big-time college coaches have engaged in a public war of words this week over Texas A&M’s NIL deals.

By Jelani Scott
Nick Saban
Play
College Football

Nick Saban Apologizes for Singling Out Fisher, Sanders

The Alabama coach: "There’s nothing illegal about doing this. It’s the system. That’s the issue I have."

By Madeline Coleman
Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (21)
Extra Mustard

Joel Embiid Named ‘Most Valuable Philadelphian’

The 76ers center lost the NBA MVP title to Nuggets’ Nikola Jokić.

By Madison Williams
Patrick Mahomes looking to pass the ball while Travis Kelce runs a route.
Play
Extra Mustard

Kelce Says He Had to Quiet Down Mahomes vs. Bills in Playoffs

Kelce said Mahomes almost gave away their play in the final seconds of the game.

By Joseph Salvador
Everton clinches safety in the Premier League
Soccer

Everton Ensures EPL Survival After Comeback, Premature Fan Pitch Invasion

The Toffees are staying up after an absolutely outrageous win over Crystal Palace at Goodison Park.

By Associated Press
Referee Stephanie Frappart gives directions during the French Cup final soccer match between Nice and Nantes at the Stade de France stadium, in Saint Denis, north of Paris, Saturday, May 7, 2022. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena)
Play
Soccer

Female Referees to Work Men’s World Cup for First Time

Three female referees will work the World Cup in Qatar in 2022.

By Associated Press
Joe Burrow practicing with the Bengals.
Play
NFL

Joe Burrow Says Baker Mayfield ‘Will Land on His Feet’

When speaking about the trade for Deshaun Watson, the Bengals quarterback said, “You gotta take a chance at that because he’s such a great player.”

By Joseph Salvador