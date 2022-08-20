Arch Manning has officially begun his senior year of high school football.

On Friday night, the Texas commit threw a 53-yard pass to receiver Anthony Jones during a scrimmage. The play almost resulted in a touchdown.

In his previous three seasons Isidore Newman High School in New Orleans, Manning posted season-long throws of 72 yards (junior), 33 yards (sophomore) and 60 yards (freshman), according to MaxPreps.

The No. 5 high school quarterback in the SI99 rankings will finish out his high school career at Isidore Newman this fall. In his three years there, he has thrown for 6,307 yards and 81 touchdowns while rushing for 742 yards and 19 scores. He is set to join the Longhorns in the fall of 2023.

Now with his collegiate career solidified, Manning will have even more eyes on him for his senior year of high school football. Needless to say, his Friday outing brought early attention to the quarterback.

Since Manning committed to Texas in June, the program landed a number of other top recruits and now sit at No. 4 in the SI All-American team rankings. Texas has already seen 22 recruits commit, with three of those being five-star players, including Manning.

